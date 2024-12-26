Ashton Turner signs four-year contract extension with Perth Scorchers

Perth Scorchers have fended off interest from BBL rivals after captain Ashton Turner signed a lengthy four-year contract extension. Turner's deal was announced by Scorchers on Christmas Day, and is understood to be worth around AU $1million. It is believed he had considerable interest from several clubs, but decided to stay at the only BBL team he has played for so far.

"I'm very appreciative of the support and opportunities I've received from Scorchers throughout my career, and I'm looking forward to being part of the future of this club as well," Turner said. "I'm at the stage of my career where my priority is trying to win trophies, and I have little doubt Perth is the best place to do that.

"Our ability to keep our core group of players together has been integral to our success in the past, and is very much our plan for the future. On top of that, I'm excited to help our promising crop of younger players reach their potential."

It is rare for BBL deals to be so lengthy. Australia's Test wicketkeeper Alex Carey has a four-year contract with Adelaide Strikers, and so does Melbourne Renegades opener Jake Fraser-McGurk, with both deals expiring in 2028.

Turner had missed most of last season's BBL due to a knee injury, and had been sidelined for the bulk of the early stages of this domestic season due to various injuries.

But he made a successful BBL comeback with a typically masterful 37* to power Scorchers past Melbourne Stars in the season-opener at the Optus Stadium. Having played nine ODIs and 19 T20Is from 2019-23, Turner remains a player of significant interest for the national hierarchy ahead of the 2026 T20 World Cup in India.

"I think once you lose that drive to play international cricket... look around at how hungry and motivated everyone else is.. and it'd be easy to fall away once you lose that ambition," Turner had told ESPNcricinfo ahead of the domestic season.