Bowling coach Bharat Arun, wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, and reserve batter Abhimanyu Easwaran rejoined the Indian squad in Durham on Saturday - and even took part in a training session - after completing a ten-day quarantine in accordance with the UK's Covid-19 protocols.
The trio had to isolate in London while the rest of the squad and support staff travelled to Durham, after being identified asclose contacts of training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani, who tested positive for Covid-19 on July 14. Garani has not yet rejoined the team.
Rishabh Pant, who had also tested positive for Covid-19, has also linked up with the squad, on July 22, after recovering. All three players - Pant, Saha and Easwaran - are now available for selection, having missed India's three-day warm-up match against a County Select XI.
With Pant and Saha both absent for the three-day game, KL Rahul kept wickets for the Indians, as the matchended in a draw.
Rahul made 101 (retired) in the first innings, top-scoring for the Indians. Ravindra Jadeja also scored twin half-centuries, 75 and 51 (retired), while Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj were among the wickets in the first innings of the local side.
