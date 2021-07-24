The three had to isolate after training assistant Dayanand Garani tested positive for Covid-19

Bowling coach Bharat Arun , wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha , and reserve batter Abhimanyu Easwaran rejoined the Indian squad in Durham on Saturday - and even took part in a training session - after completing a ten-day quarantine in accordance with the UK's Covid-19 protocols.

The trio had to isolate in London while the rest of the squad and support staff travelled to Durham, after being identified as close contacts of training assistant/net bowler Dayanand Garani, who tested positive for Covid-19 on July 14. Garani has not yet rejoined the team.

Great to have you back gents #TeamIndia bowling coach B.Arun, @Wriddhipops and Abhimanyu Easwaran have joined the team in Durham. pic.twitter.com/VdXFE4aoK0 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 24, 2021

Rishabh Pant, who had also tested positive for Covid-19, has also linked up with the squad, on July 22, after recovering . All three players - Pant, Saha and Easwaran - are now available for selection, having missed India's three-day warm-up match against a County Select XI.

With Pant and Saha both absent for the three-day game, KL Rahul kept wickets for the Indians, as the match ended in a draw