Stuart Binny , the former India allrounder who boasts the country's best bowling figures in ODIs, has announced his retirement from all forms of cricket with immediate effect.

"It has given me tremendous joy to have represented my country at the highest international level," Binny, son of 1983 World Cup-winning allrounder Roger Binny and a two-time Ranji Trophy winner, said in a statement. "I would like to acknowledge the huge role the BCCI has played in my cricketing journey. Their support and faith over the years have been invaluable. My cricketing journey would not even have started had it not been for Karnataka state and their support. It has been an honour to captain and win trophies with my state.

"I am grateful to the coaches who encouraged me, to the selectors who put their faith in me. To my captains who entrusted me. None of this would have been possible without my family, I stepped out on the field every day thinking of them.

"Cricket runs through my blood, and I will always look to give back to the game that has given me everything. I thank you all for your continued support in my next innings".

Binny, 37, represented India across 23 matches - six Tests, 14 ODIs and three T20Is. His first-class career spanned nearly 17 years, and he played the bulk of those 95 matches for his home state Karnataka; his standout domestic season was in 2013-14 when he scored 443 runs at 43.22 and took 14 wickets at 32.64, playing a key role in Karnataka's run to the Ranji Trophy title. Overall, he ended his first-class career with 4796 runs and 146 wickets.

However, Binny's finest hour inarguably came in India colours. After being selected for a tour of Bangladesh in 2014, Binny returned 6 for 4 - the best ever by an Indian in the format - in the second ODI in Mirpur.

Binny was a surprise inclusion in the squad for the five-Test series in England in 2014, and with India looking for an extra bowling option, he made his debut in the first Test at Trent Bridge. There was little help for him on an uncharacteristically dry and slow track, and he finished wicketless in the 10 overs he bowled, but he played a crucial role with the bat in India's second innings, calming their nerves after a mini-collapse on the final day and helping save the Test with an innings of 78.

Binny remained a regular in India's ODI squads, though his playing opportunities were limited. He went to the 2015 World Cup, but didn't get to play a match. He last played an international match in 2016, a T20I, and conceded 32 runs in an over to West Indies in Lauderhill

Binny began his IPL career with Mumbai Indians in 2010. He was a regular member of the Rajasthan Royals line-up from 2011 to 2015, and, following the team's suspension ahead of the 2016 season, was signed up by his home franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 2 crore.