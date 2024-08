At the 2004 Under-19 World Cup in Bangladesh, Dhawan gave a glimpse of the kind of batter he would turn out to be. He smashed 505 runs, at an average of 84.16 and a strike rate of 93.51, to finish as the highest run-getter in the tournament, clear of second-placed Alastair Cook by more than 100 runs. In seven innings, Dhawan hit three centuries and a fifty, and was named Player of the Tournament for his role in India's run to the semi-final. Dhawan's tally was a record for the most runs in a single edition of the U-19 World Cup until South Africa's Dewald Brevis bettered it by one run in 2022.