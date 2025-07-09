It's raining cricketers at Wimbledon

Move over Met Gala. If you're a sportsperson, the place to be seen right now is at Wimbledon, which served up its usual mix of strawberries, sunshine, and surprise cricketer sightings. Newly retired Virat Kohli made his appearance at Centre Court ten years after he was seen there last, and he was very clear on who he was rooting for. He name-dropped Novak Djokovic with whom he's been touch "for some time now".

Turns out being retired isn't a pre-requisite for showing up at the tournament - you can also drop by if you're between Tests. Rishabh Pant certainly did.

And you can't go an English summer without spotting some England cricketers in the Royal Box. Joe Root and James Anderson bumped into Roger Federer there. A few words, a handshake, and some photos later, they settled in for the day's play.

Joe Root, Jimmy Anderson and Roger Federer are in the Royal Box at @Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/S1SvJSnaWd — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) July 7, 2025

There were more GOATs in the stands than at a petting zoo. MS Dhoni spent his birthday there.

Deepak Chahar may not be playing the Test series in England, but he's definitely playing it cool at Wimbledon. He turned up in a suit so sharp, it should have come with a safety warning.

Commentators deserve a day off too, and Ravi Shastri took full advantage of his before the third England-India Test at Lord's on Friday.