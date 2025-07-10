Root, Pope unbeaten at tea as England go slow and steady at Lord's

Tea England 153 for 2 (Root 54*, Pope 44*, Reddy 2-35) vs India

The stump microphones picked up Mohammed Siraj telling Root that he wanted to see some "Bazball" but England eschewed their usual attacking intent with the bat. India's seamers went wide outside off stump, hanging in and waiting for a mistake that never came as Pope and Root left the ball alone and played with huge restraint.

Root became the first man to get to 3000 Test runs against India shortly before going past fifty for the 103rd time in Tests, equalling Jacques Kallis and Ricky Ponting's tallies, with only Sachin Tendulkar (119) ahead of him. He handed the strike to Pope during Jasprit Bumrah's five-over spell after lunch, facing only two balls, and put away occasional bad balls from Nitish Kumar Reddy.

It was Reddy who prised the game open for India in the morning session, removing both England openers in his first over after Ben Stokes had chosen to bat first. But Reddy and the rest of the Indian attack struggled with the softer ball. Shubman Gill eventually convinced the umpires to change it after 43 overs, but the replacement did not appear to move significantly more.