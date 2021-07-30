Shanaka on chat with Dhawan: "We get advice from our former players too, but this was a chance to hear from a current player with a lot of experience"

Among the themes of India's tour of Sri Lanka was the chumminess of the two sides even in difficult bio-bubble situations. Hardik Pandya went viral in Sri Lanka when he was seen singing their national anthem. He had also given fellow seam-bowling allrounder Chamika Karunaratne - who describes Pandya as a role model - one of his bats. At another point in the series, India coach Rahul Dravid was seen having a brief conversation with Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka

And finally, ahead of the third T20I Shikhar Dhawan was addressing a whole bunch of Sri Lanka players as they huddled in the outfield. After his team had sewn up the series against a depleted India side, Shanaka revealed a little of what he had hoped to get out of the interaction with Dhawan.

"Shikhar is a player who has played [for] 10 years, and has a lot of experience," Shanaka said. "What he has to say about making game plans, and situation handling is something that's important for all of us to hear - for me as a captain, and the rest of the team.

"He's someone who's mastered even his breathing pattern. I thought if we could speak with a player like him, our players would get some sort of knowledge about how to raise our game. We get advice from our former players too, but this was a chance to hear from a current player with a lot of experience. I'm grateful to him for that chance."

But Shanaka mentioned that the conversation with Dravid earlier on in the series was more general.

"I talked with Dravid about how the India players approach their innings," he said. "They are really positive from the moment they get into the ground, and I asked him a lot of the questions we also asked Shikhar."

Sri Lanka were ultimately able to win the T20I series 2-1, thanks in no small part to legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga , who claimed seven wickets and maintained an economy rate of 5.58 across his 12 overs in the series. During the course of the past week, he also became the second-ranked T20I bowler in the world.

"He's a player who has matured really quickly," Shanaka said of Hasaranga. "I don't think No. 2 is enough for him, he's someone who should be at No. 1. I think he'll get there quickly."