Green confident of 'plugging holes' with versatile role for Australia

The allrounder may not make the Australia XI initially but could potentially squeeze Marcus Stoinis out of the side

Green finished IPL 2024 with scores of 37*, 1, 46, 32*, 38* and 27 (most recent last) during RCB's late surge into the playoffs, having returned to the side largely batting at No. 4 to No. 6 before the final match where he filled in for the absent Will Jacks at No. 3.

Previously, Green's most impactful T20 innings had come either opening or at No. 3 - the latter bringing his maiden T20 hundred in IPL 2023 - and his evolution in a variety of positions, aiding by the guidance of RCB batting coach Neil McKenzie, has grown his confidence while handing Australia some potentially important options in the Caribbean.

"Think that's the beauty of what I've been exposed to in the last few years, there's never been a really consistent spot to really lock in but at the same time I'm pretty thankful for that," Green told reporters. "Feel like I can jump in at many different roles, [I] think that's where I see myself this tournament, maybe plugging holes in the team. It's a pretty good team to get into. Wherever I got told I'm playing [I] think I've got a bit of confidence and an idea of where to bat anyway.

"It's pretty different when you bat up [in] the top [order], two fielders out at the start, you can play pretty proper cricket. Maybe took me a while to really work out how to go about it [in the middle order]. You can still give yourself 10 balls to kind of get yourself in, where sometimes when you are inexperienced it doesn't feel like you have 10 balls."

Green may not make the starting XI at the beginning of the tournament, although he could potentially squeeze Marcus Stoinis out of the side, but Australia are open to playing eight batters if conditions warrant it. In that make-up, Green's bowling would become a vital element to the balance of the side, another area of his game where he learnt to deal with the pressure of a high-scoring IPL. He finished with an economy rate of under nine.

Green has been managed very precisely by Australia this year after a challenging 2023 where the effect of moving straight from the IPL to the Test tour of England took its toll. Green lost his place in the Test side before being recalled against West Indies following David Warner's retirement. The selectors then left him in Sheffield Shield cricket rather than play T20Is against New Zealand, a decision rewarded with a magnificent 174 not out in Wellington

That was largely based on the knowledge that Green would have a full IPL to prepare for the T20 World Cup and he has benefited from blocks of red and white-ball cricket, but juggling formats will continue to be a key part of Green's career.

"I've definitely noticed [the difference], this is probably the most prepared I've been for some sort of tour," he said. "You always move from a Test tour into a T20, a T20 into a Test tour so it's pretty extreme but that's the beauty of the IPL this year is you actually got some unbelievable practice leading into this.