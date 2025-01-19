Matches (12)
WI Women vs BAN Women, 1st ODI at Basseterre, WI Women vs BAN Women, Jan 19 2025 - Live Cricket Score

1st ODI (D/N), Basseterre, January 19, 2025, Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies
West Indies Women FlagWest Indies Women
Bangladesh Women FlagBangladesh Women
Tomorrow
6:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 00:47
batters to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
8 M • 492 Runs • 70.29 Avg • 89.78 SR
SA Campbelle
10 M • 277 Runs • 27.7 Avg • 64.71 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Zaida James
6 M • 10 Wkts • 5.68 Econ • 18.5 SR
HK Matthews
8 M • 9 Wkts • 4.61 Econ • 39.33 SR
Squad
WI-W
BAN-W
Player
Role
Hayley Matthews (c)
Opening Batter
Shemaine Campbelle (vc)
Middle order Batter
Aaliyah Alleyne 
Bowler
Nerissa Crafton 
Middle order Batter
Deandra Dottin 
Allrounder
Afy Fletcher 
Bowler
Cherry-Ann Fraser 
Allrounder
Shabika Gajnabi 
Bowler
Jannillea Glasgow 
Bowler
Chinelle Henry 
Middle order Batter
Qiana Joseph 
Allrounder
Mandy Mangru 
Batting Allrounder
Ashmini Munisar 
Allrounder
Karishma Ramharack 
Bowler
Zaida James 
Allrounder
Match details
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
Series
Bangladesh Women tour of West Indies
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1436
Hours of play (local time)14.00 start, First Session 14.00-17.10, Interval 17.10-17.40, Second Session 17.40-20.50
Match days19 January 2025 - daynight (50-over match)
ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W24183392.130
IND-W24185371.058
ENG-W24157321.436
SA-W241211250.230
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W24912210.129
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W2161314-1.452
IRE-W243198-2.193
