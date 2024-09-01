Matches (17)
ENG v SL (1)
PAK vs BAN (1)
CPL 2024 (2)
County DIV1 (5)
County DIV2 (4)
RHF Trophy (3)
Maharaja T20 (1)

Falcons vs Royals, 4th Match at North Sound, CPL 2024, Sep 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

4th Match, North Sound, September 01, 2024, Caribbean Premier League
PrevNext
Antigua and Barbuda Falcons FlagAntigua and Barbuda Falcons
Barbados Royals FlagBarbados Royals
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
ABF Win & Bat
BR Win & Bat
ABF Win & Bowl
BR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 01:04
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Fakhar Zaman
2 M • 83 Runs • 41.5 Avg • 127.69 SR
J Andrew
2 M • 60 Runs • 60 Avg • 150 SR
RRS Cornwall
10 M • 229 Runs • 25.44 Avg • 173.48 SR
R Powell
10 M • 207 Runs • 34.5 Avg • 162.99 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
SK Springer
2 M • 6 Wkts • 8.88 Econ • 8 SR
Imad Wasim
2 M • 3 Wkts • 7.38 Econ • 16 SR
JO Holder
10 M • 17 Wkts • 9.25 Econ • 13.47 SR
OC McCoy
9 M • 5 Wkts • 10.17 Econ • 37.4 SR
SQUAD
ABF
BR
PLAYER
ROLE
Fabian Allen 
Bowling Allrounder
Jewel Andrew 
-
Sam Billings 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Teddy Bishop 
Batter
Fakhar Zaman 
Opening Batter
Justin Greaves 
Allrounder
Chris Green 
Bowling Allrounder
Jahmar Hamilton 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Imad Wasim 
Allrounder
Kofi James 
Bowler
Joshua James 
Bowler
Brandon King 
Top order Batter
Mohammad Amir 
Bowler
Kelvin Pitman 
Bowler
Roshon Primus 
Bowling Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Hayden Walsh 
Bowler
Match details
Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua
Series
Season2024
Match days1 September 2024 - day (20-over match)
Language
English
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Caribbean Premier League

TEAMMWLPTNRR
GAW11020.150
STKNP11020.050
ABF2020-0.100
BR-----
SLK-----
TKR-----
Full Table