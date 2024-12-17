Matches (11)
WI vs BAN (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
NZ vs ENG (1)
Nepal Premier League (1)
Gulf T20I Championship (2)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
BBL 2024 (2)
IND Women vs WI Women (1)
SMAT (1)
Kuwait vs Qatar, 9th Match at Dubai,Gulf T20I Championship, Dec 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
KUW Win & Bat
QAT Win & Bat
KUW Win & Bowl
QAT Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Kuwait
W
L
NR
W
L
Qatar
W
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 05:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
10 M • 302 Runs • 33.56 Avg • 164.13 SR
KUW9 M • 254 Runs • 84.67 Avg • 163.87 SR
10 M • 302 Runs • 43.14 Avg • 130.17 SR
QAT8 M • 268 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 142.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
KUW10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 11.63 SR
KUW10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 15 SR
QAT9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.21 Econ • 16.5 SR
QAT9 M • 9 Wkts • 8 Econ • 19.66 SR
Squad
KUW
QAT
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Batter
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
Match details
|ICC Academy, Dubai
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|T20I no. 3069
|Hours of play (local time)
|09.00 start, First Session 09.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
|Match days
|17 December 2024 - day (20-over match)