Kuwait vs Qatar, 9th Match at Dubai,Gulf T20I Championship, Dec 17 2024 - Live Cricket Score

9th Match, ICCA Dubai, December 17, 2024, Gulf T20I Championship
Kuwait FlagKuwait
Qatar FlagQatar
Tomorrow
5:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 05:14
batters to watch(Recent stats)
R Sandaruwan
10 M • 302 Runs • 33.56 Avg • 164.13 SR
Usman Patel
9 M • 254 Runs • 84.67 Avg • 163.87 SR
Muhammad Tanveer
10 M • 302 Runs • 43.14 Avg • 130.17 SR
I Liyanage
8 M • 268 Runs • 33.5 Avg • 142.55 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
YI Patel
10 M • 19 Wkts • 5.97 Econ • 11.63 SR
MNM Aslam
10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.95 Econ • 15 SR
Ikramullah Khan
9 M • 12 Wkts • 8.21 Econ • 16.5 SR
Amir Farooq
9 M • 9 Wkts • 8 Econ • 19.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
ICC Academy, Dubai
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberT20I no. 3069
Hours of play (local time)09.00 start, First Session 09.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
Match days17 December 2024 - day (20-over match)
Gulf T20I Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
UAE22041.289
KUW21120.561
OMA21120.275
KSA21120.138
BHR2112-0.512
QAT2020-1.867
