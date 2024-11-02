Matches (21)
Nepal vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Quarter final at Mong Kok, Hong Kong Sixes, Nov 02 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd Quarter final, Mong Kok, November 02, 2024, Hong Kong International Sixes
Nepal FlagNepal
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka
Tomorrow
7:50 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 21:55
S Jora
4 M • 72 Runs • 36 Avg • 232.25 SR
Rashid Khan
2 M • 39 Runs • 39 Avg • 185.71 SR
PTM Dabare
2 M • 50 Runs • 25 Avg • 263.15 SR
DS Weerakkody
2 M • 46 Runs • 23 Avg • 353.84 SR
Pratis GC
1 M • 3 Wkts • 9 Econ • 4 SR
Rashid Khan
2 M • 3 Wkts • 9.8 Econ • 10 SR
D Lakshan
2 M • 2 Wkts • 9.5 Econ • 6 SR
SMLD Samarakoon
2 M • 2 Wkts • 14 Econ • 9 SR
Squad
Sundeep Jora (c)
Middle order Batter
L Bahadur 
-
Narayan Joshi 
Allrounder
Pratis GC 
Bowling Allrounder
Rashid Khan 
-
Dipendra Rawat 
-
Bibek Yadav 
Bowling Allrounder
Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, Hong Kong
Season2024/25
Match days02 November 2024 - day (6-over match)
English
Hong Kong International Sixes

Pool A
TeamMWLPTNRR
SA22049.467
HKG21120.063
NZ2020-9.500
Pool B
TeamMWLPTNRR
NEP11026.679
AUS11025.667
ENG2020-6.306
Pool C
TeamMWLPTNRR
PAK22043.136
UAE1010-2.167
IND1010-4.367
Pool D
TeamMWLPTNRR
SL22044.507
BAN21121.333
OMA2020-6.441
