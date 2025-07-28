Matches (12)
BDD vs BEAD, 15th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 28 2025 - Match Result
RESULT
15th Match, Kabul, July 28, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
182/6
(19.5/20 ov, T:183) 183/7
BEAD won by 3 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)
Match centreScores: Samiullah Stanikzai
Scorecard summary
Boost Defenders • 182/6(20 overs)
65 (41)
4/41 (4)
54 (36)
1/25 (4)
Band-e-Amir Dragons • 183/7(19.5 overs)
34 (22)
2/39 (4)
30 (23)
1/5 (1)
19.5
4
Abdul Rahman to Sediqullah Pacha, FOUR runs
19.4
1W
Abdul Rahman to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 run, OUT
Nangeyalia Kharote run out (Bilal Ahmad) 0 (0b 0x4 0x6 5m) SR: 0
19.3
6
Abdul Rahman to Sediqullah Pacha, SIX runs
19.2
6
Abdul Rahman to Sediqullah Pacha, SIX runs
19.1
4
Abdul Rahman to Sediqullah Pacha, FOUR runs
end of over 1912 runs • 1 wicket
BEAD: 162/6CRR: 8.52 • RRR: 21.00
Sediqullah Pacha7 (5b 1x4)
Bashir Ahmad 4-0-39-2
Karim Janat 4-0-27-0
18.6
W
Bashir Ahmad to Rahmanullah, OUT
Rahmanullah c Abdul Rahman b Bashir Ahmad 20 (13b 1x4 2x6 20m) SR: 153.84
18.5
6
Bashir Ahmad to Rahmanullah, SIX runs
18.4
•
Bashir Ahmad to Rahmanullah, no run
18.3
6
Bashir Ahmad to Rahmanullah, SIX runs
18.2
•
Bashir Ahmad to Rahmanullah, no run
18.1
•
Bashir Ahmad to Rahmanullah, no run
end of over 187 runs
BEAD: 150/5CRR: 8.33 • RRR: 16.50
Sediqullah Pacha7 (5b 1x4)
Rahmanullah8 (7b 1x4)
Karim Janat 4-0-27-0
Bashir Ahmad 3-0-27-1
17.6
•
Karim Janat to Sediqullah Pacha, no run
17.5
4
Karim Janat to Sediqullah Pacha, FOUR runs
17.4
1
Karim Janat to Rahmanullah, 1 run
17.3
•
Karim Janat to Rahmanullah, no run
17.2
1
Karim Janat to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 run
17.1
1
Karim Janat to Rahmanullah, 1 run
end of over 1711 runs • 1 wicket
BEAD: 143/5CRR: 8.41 • RRR: 13.33
Sediqullah Pacha2 (2b)
Rahmanullah6 (4b 1x4)
Bashir Ahmad 3-0-27-1
Arab Gul 4-0-31-1
16.6
•
Bashir Ahmad to Sediqullah Pacha, no run
16.5
2
Bashir Ahmad to Sediqullah Pacha, 2 runs
16.5
1w
Bashir Ahmad to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 wide
Match details
|Kabul International Cricket Stadium
|Toss
|Band-e-Amir Dragons, elected to field first
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Player Of The Match
|Hours of play (local time)
|9.00 start, First Session 9.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
|Match days
|28 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
|BDD Player Replacement
Substitute:
|BEAD Player Replacement
Substitute:
|Umpires
|TV Umpire
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
|Points
|Band-e-Amir Dragons 2, Boost Defenders 0
BEAD Innings
|Player Name
|R
|B
|lbw
|34
|22
|run out
|30
|23
|caught
|24
|24
|bowled
|24
|15
|caught
|17
|12
|caught
|20
|13
|not out
|28
|10
|run out
|0
|0
|not out
|0
|0
|Extras
|(b 2, w 4)
|Total
|183(7 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
