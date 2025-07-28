Matches (12)
BDD vs BEAD, 15th Match at Kabul, Shpageeza CL, Jul 28 2025 - Match Result

RESULT
15th Match, Kabul, July 28, 2025, Shpageeza Cricket League
Boost Defenders FlagBoost Defenders

#3

182/6
Band-e-Amir Dragons FlagBand-e-Amir Dragons

#4

(19.5/20 ov, T:183) 183/7

BEAD won by 3 wickets (with 1 ball remaining)

Player Of The Match
17 (12) & 4/41
gulbadin-naib
Scores: Samiullah Stanikzai
Scorecard summary
Boost Defenders 182/6(20 overs)
Karim Janat
65 (41)
Gulbadin Naib
4/41 (4)
Ibrahim Zadran
54 (36)
AM Ghazanfar
1/25 (4)
Band-e-Amir Dragons 183/7(19.5 overs)
Sediqullah Atal
34 (22)
Bashir Ahmad
2/39 (4)
Haroon Khan
30 (23)
Azim Zadran
1/5 (1)
19.5
4
Abdul Rahman to Sediqullah Pacha, FOUR runs
19.4
1W
Abdul Rahman to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 run, OUT
Nangeyalia Kharote run out (Bilal Ahmad) 0 (0b 0x4 0x6 5m) SR: 0
19.3
6
Abdul Rahman to Sediqullah Pacha, SIX runs
19.2
6
Abdul Rahman to Sediqullah Pacha, SIX runs
19.1
4
Abdul Rahman to Sediqullah Pacha, FOUR runs
end of over 1912 runs • 1 wicket
BEAD: 162/6CRR: 8.52 RRR: 21.00
Sediqullah Pacha7 (5b 1x4)
Bashir Ahmad 4-0-39-2
Karim Janat 4-0-27-0
18.6
W
Bashir Ahmad to Rahmanullah, OUT
Rahmanullah c Abdul Rahman b Bashir Ahmad 20 (13b 1x4 2x6 20m) SR: 153.84
18.5
6
Bashir Ahmad to Rahmanullah, SIX runs
18.4
Bashir Ahmad to Rahmanullah, no run
18.3
6
Bashir Ahmad to Rahmanullah, SIX runs
18.2
Bashir Ahmad to Rahmanullah, no run
18.1
Bashir Ahmad to Rahmanullah, no run
end of over 187 runs
BEAD: 150/5CRR: 8.33 RRR: 16.50
Sediqullah Pacha7 (5b 1x4)
Rahmanullah8 (7b 1x4)
Karim Janat 4-0-27-0
Bashir Ahmad 3-0-27-1
17.6
Karim Janat to Sediqullah Pacha, no run
17.5
4
Karim Janat to Sediqullah Pacha, FOUR runs
17.4
1
Karim Janat to Rahmanullah, 1 run
17.3
Karim Janat to Rahmanullah, no run
17.2
1
Karim Janat to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 run
17.1
1
Karim Janat to Rahmanullah, 1 run
end of over 1711 runs • 1 wicket
BEAD: 143/5CRR: 8.41 RRR: 13.33
Sediqullah Pacha2 (2b)
Rahmanullah6 (4b 1x4)
Bashir Ahmad 3-0-27-1
Arab Gul 4-0-31-1
16.6
Bashir Ahmad to Sediqullah Pacha, no run
16.5
2
Bashir Ahmad to Sediqullah Pacha, 2 runs
16.5
1w
Bashir Ahmad to Sediqullah Pacha, 1 wide
Match details
Kabul International Cricket Stadium
TossBand-e-Amir Dragons, elected to field first
Series
Season2025
Player Of The Match
Band-Dragons
Gulbadin Naib
Hours of play (local time)9.00 start, First Session 9.00-10.30, Interval 10.30-10.50, Second Session 10.50-12.20
Match days28 July 2025 - day (20-over match)
BDD Player Replacement
Substitute
Bashir Ahmad
in
Mohammad Akram
 out (1st innings, 20 ov)
BEAD Player Replacement
Substitute
Haroon Khan
in
Izharulhaq Naveed
 out (1st innings, 20 ov)
Umpires
Afghanistan
Ahmad Shah Pakteen
Afghanistan
Izatullah Safi
TV Umpire
Afghanistan
Ahmed Shah Durrani
Reserve Umpire
Afghanistan
Muhammad Sabir
Match Referee
Afghanistan
Yasir Latifzai
PointsBand-e-Amir Dragons 2, Boost Defenders 0
BEAD Innings
Player NameRB
Sediqullah Atal
lbw3422
Haroon Khan
run out3023
Hashmatullah Shahidi
caught2424
Mohammad Shahzad
bowled2415
Gulbadin Naib
caught1712
Rahmanullah
caught2013
Sediqullah Pacha
not out2810
Nangeyalia Kharote
run out00
Lalbaz Sinzai
not out00
Extras(b 2, w 4)
Total183(7 wkts; 19.5 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Shpageeza Cricket League

TeamMWLPTNRR
AMSKS64280.034
MAK7438-0.170
BDD63360.587
BEAD63360.067
SGT7254-0.403
Full Table