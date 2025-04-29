Unchanged India bat; South Africa hand debut to Karabo Meso
India won the opening game against Sri Lanka by nine wickets, while South Africa are playing their first game of the tournament
Toss India chose to bat vs South Africa
An unchanged Indian side opted to put runs on the board against South Africa under blue skies in Colombo, where the second match of the women's tri-series will not be affected by weather at the outset. After Sunday's game was rain-shortened, India and South Africa tossed under blue skies, but afternoon showers are forecast, which could affect matters later on. South Africa will be aware of that in the chase.
Playing their first match since the Test against England last December, South Africa fielded one newcomer. Seventeen-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Karabo Meso was given her ODI cap and was carded to bat at No. 4, which left no room for the experienced Sinalo Jafta. South Africa's line-up also included Lara Goodall in place of Anneke Bosch, who is out of the tour with injury, and batters down to No. 8, where Chloe Tryon was listed. They have three spinners in Tryon, Nonkululeko Mlaba and Sune Luus at their disposal, and four seamers in Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Annerie Dercksen and Nadine de Klerk.
India kept the same team that beat Sri Lanka by nine wickets in the series opener. Only three of their batters were needed in the chase of 148 and they will hope more of them get time at the crease in this game, though not at the cost of a result in their favour. Seamer Kashvee Gautam and left-arm spinner Shree Charani kept their places after debuting on Sunday. Arundhati Reddy will lead the seam attack with Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana and Pratika Rawal in the spin department,
India: 1 Smriti Mandhana, 2 Pratika Rawal, 3 Harleen Deol, 4 Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), 5 Jemimah Rodrigues, 6 Richa Ghosh (wk), 7 Deepti Sharma, 8 Kashvee Gautam, 9 Arundhati Reddy, 10 Sneh Rana, 11 Shree Charani
South Africa: 1 Laura Wolvaart (capt), 2 Tazmin Brits, 3 Lara Goodall, Karabo Meso (wk), 5 Sune Luus, 6 Annerie Dercksen, 7 Nadine de Klerk, 8 Chloe Tryon, 9 Nonkululeko Mlaba, 10 Ayabonga Khaka, 11 Masabata Klaas
Firdose Moonda is ESPNcricinfo's correspondent for South Africa and women's cricket