IND Women vs SA Women, 2nd Match at Colombo, Women's Tri-Series (SL), Apr 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score
2nd Match, Colombo (RPS), April 29, 2025, Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series
Recent Performance
Last five matches
IND Women
W
W
W
W
W
SA Women
L
L
W
L
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W10 M • 562 Runs • 56.2 Avg • 111.5 SR
IND-W7 M • 494 Runs • 82.33 Avg • 93.91 SR
SA-W10 M • 693 Runs • 115.5 Avg • 88.5 SR
SA-W7 M • 226 Runs • 32.29 Avg • 79.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
IND-W9 M • 20 Wkts • 4.72 Econ • 22.45 SR
IND-W2 M • 5 Wkts • 2.89 Econ • 21.6 SR
SA-W9 M • 9 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 39.88 SR
SA-W8 M • 8 Wkts • 5.36 Econ • 43.5 SR
Squad
IND-W
SA-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
Match details
|R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
|Series
|Season
|2025
|Match number
|WODI no. 1458
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-17.10
|Match days
|29 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
