IND Women vs SA Women, 2nd Match at Colombo, Women's Tri-Series (SL), Apr 29 2025 - Live Cricket Score

2nd Match, Colombo (RPS), April 29, 2025, Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series
PrevNext
India Women FlagIndia Women
South Africa Women FlagSouth Africa Women
Tomorrow
4:30 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:23
batters to watch(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
10 M • 562 Runs • 56.2 Avg • 111.5 SR
Pratika Rawal
7 M • 494 Runs • 82.33 Avg • 93.91 SR
L Wolvaardt
10 M • 693 Runs • 115.5 Avg • 88.5 SR
T Brits
7 M • 226 Runs • 32.29 Avg • 79.85 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
DB Sharma
9 M • 20 Wkts • 4.72 Econ • 22.45 SR
A Reddy
2 M • 5 Wkts • 2.89 Econ • 21.6 SR
A Khaka
9 M • 9 Wkts • 5.15 Econ • 39.88 SR
N Mlaba
8 M • 8 Wkts • 5.36 Econ • 43.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
IND-W
SA-W
Player
Role
Harmanpreet Kaur (c)
Batting Allrounder
Smriti Mandhana (vc)
Opening Batter
Yastika Bhatia 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Harleen Deol 
Middle order Batter
Kashvee Gautam 
Bowler
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tejal Hasabnis 
Middle order Batter
Amanjot Kaur 
Batting Allrounder
Pratika Rawal 
Opening Batter
Sneh Rana 
Bowling Allrounder
Arundhati Reddy 
Bowler
Jemimah Rodrigues 
Middle order Batter
Deepti Sharma 
Allrounder
Shree Charani 
Bowler
Shuchi Upadhyay 
Bowler
Match details
R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Series
Season2025
Match numberWODI no. 1458
Hours of play (local time)10.00 start, First Session 10.00-13.10, Interval 13.10-13.40, Second Session 13.40-17.10
Match days29 April 2025 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Sri Lanka Women's ODI Tri-Series

TeamMWLPT
IND-W1102
SL-W1010
SA-W----
Full Table