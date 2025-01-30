Matches (14)
Sri Lanka vs Australia (1)
IND vs ENG (1)
SA20 (2)
ILT20 (2)
Super Smash (2)
Women's U19 T20 WC (3)
Women's Super Smash (1)
BPL (2)

Wellington vs Northern Dis, 30th Match at Wellington, Super Smash, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score

30th Match (D/N), Wellington, January 30, 2025, Super Smash
Wellington FlagWellington
Northern Districts FlagNorthern Districts
Tomorrow
3:25 AM

Match yet to begin

Match centre Ground time: 15:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NF Kelly
10 M • 271 Runs • 27.1 Avg • 123.74 SR
TB Robinson
5 M • 230 Runs • 57.5 Avg • 143.75 SR
KD Clarke
10 M • 350 Runs • 35 Avg • 131.08 SR
RR O'Donnell
8 M • 225 Runs • 37.5 Avg • 147.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
BV Sears
8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 13.84 SR
LV van Beek
8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.64 Econ • 18.7 SR
KDC Clarke
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.19 Econ • 15.5 SR
N Wagner
8 M • 9 Wkts • 8.9 Econ • 19.33 SR
Match details
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Series
Season2024/25
Match days30 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
CD952240.162
ND94320-0.564
CANT1045180.280
OTAGO104518-0.129
WELL94516-0.115
AUCK934160.347
