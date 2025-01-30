Matches (14)
Wellington vs Northern Dis, 30th Match at Wellington, Super Smash, Jan 30 2025 - Live Cricket Score
30th Match (D/N), Wellington, January 30, 2025, Super Smash
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Wellington
W
L
L
W
W
Northern Dis
W
L
A
W
L
Ground time: 15:05
batters to watch(Recent stats)
WELL10 M • 271 Runs • 27.1 Avg • 123.74 SR
WELL5 M • 230 Runs • 57.5 Avg • 143.75 SR
10 M • 350 Runs • 35 Avg • 131.08 SR
8 M • 225 Runs • 37.5 Avg • 147.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
WELL8 M • 13 Wkts • 8.27 Econ • 13.84 SR
WELL8 M • 10 Wkts • 7.64 Econ • 18.7 SR
9 M • 12 Wkts • 9.19 Econ • 15.5 SR
ND8 M • 9 Wkts • 8.9 Econ • 19.33 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WELL
ND
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper
|-
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|-
|Bowler
|-
|-
Match details
|Basin Reserve, Wellington
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|30 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)