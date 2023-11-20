Ali Orr swaps Sussex for Hampshire after signing multi-year deal

Ali Orr has become the latest promising young Sussex cricketer to move on from Hove, after agreeing to join Hampshire ahead of the 2024 season, on a multi-year deal.

Orr, 22, had been part of the Sussex set-up since the age of ten, and enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2022 when he racked up more than 1500 runs in first-class and List A cricket combined, including three Championship centuries and a career-best 206 from 161 balls against Somerset at Taunton in the One-Day Cup.

However, his opportunities were limited in 2023, in part due to a knee injury and a subsequent finger dislocation, and with Sussex missing out on promotion in the County Championship and as well as the knock-outs of both limited-overs tournaments, he has chosen to move on.

"I am very grateful for the opportunity to play for Hampshire, it is a club I have always followed very closely," Orr said. "I'm hoping I can contribute to the success of the club moving forward and can't wait to get started."

Hampshire challenged for silverware across formats in 2023, reaching T20 Finals Day for a record tenth time before losing the One-Day Cup final by two runs to Leicestershire. The club also finished third in the County Championship after memorable victories over both title contenders, Essex and champions Surrey, in their final two games.

Giles White, Hampshire Director of Cricket, added: "Ali has had an encouraging start to his career, he's got a strong desire to win and I think he is an excellent fit for our squad.

"During our discussions he impressed me with his determination to challenge himself and improve. He's stepped outside of his comfort zone to join us and we are all looking forward to welcoming him to Hampshire."

Orr is the latest high-profile player to move on from Hove, following George Garton's recent decision to quit his childhood club and link up with his former Sussex coach Mark Robinson at Warwickshire.

"Sussex Cricket have agreed to the termination of Orr's contract for him to make the move and will receive compensation from Hampshire for the switch," a statement from the club read.

"Orr had one year remaining on his contract and was seeking to renegotiate the terms with the Club, however with this not possible, he signalled his intentions to move elsewhere.