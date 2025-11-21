Nortje returns to South Africa's T20I squad for series in India

Nortje has been on the sidelines with a recurrence of a stress fracture but made a comeback for Dolphins in the ongoing T20 Challenge. He has played five matches and is currently ninth on the wicket charts . His inclusion suggests South Africa are considering him for next year's T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

Nortje was not named in the ODI squad for matches that will be played before the T20Is in India. Regular captain Temba Bavuma returned to lead the side after missing the Pakistan series through injury but Tristan Stubbs was dropped from the squad. Rubin Hermann , who made his debut against Pakistan, kept his place.

In the T20I squad, Quinton de Kock 's return left no room for Ryan Rickelton, who will be sweating over whether he will make the T20 World Cup squad. De Kock, who scored an unbeaten 123 in the second ODI against Pakistan, had scores of 1, 23, 7 and 0 in the four T20Is he has played since his comeback, but he averages 50.88 and strikes at 142.23 in T20Is in India.

With Reeza Hendricks also returning, hard-hitting Lhuan-de Pretorius did not find a spot in the T20I squad. Donovan Ferreira, who captained South Africa in the T20Is against Pakistan, retained his spot while Dewald Brevis is back after a low-grade muscle strain ruled him out midway in that tour.

David Miller also made a comeback to the T20I squad, having last played for South Africa at the Champions Trophy in March.

The ODIs will be played on November 30, December 3 and December 6 in Ranchi, Raipur and Visakhapatnam, respectively, while the five T20Is will be held from December 9-19.

South Africa's ODI squad vs India

Temba Bavuma (capt), Ottneil Baartman, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Rubin Hermann, Keshav Maharaja, Marco Jansen, Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Prenelan Subrayen

South Africa's T20I squad vs India