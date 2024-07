Nafees, who worked as Bangladesh's logistical manager in the T20 World Cup, had reportedly complained of headaches for the last few days

Former Bangladesh batter Nafees Iqbal has been kept under observation in a Dhaka hospital after he suffered a brain haemorrhage in Chattogram on Friday. Nafees, who is Tamim Iqbal's brother, was brought to Dhaka in an air ambulance in the afternoon, where he is now in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Nafees, who worked as Bangladesh's logistical manager in the T20 World Cup, had reportedly complained of headaches for the last few days. He returned to the country with the rest of the team last Friday.

BCB's chief physician Debashis Chowdhury told reporters outside the hospital that Nafees is out of danger, but it will take him a few weeks to recover fully.

"Specialists have informed us that Nafees is suffering from something called cerebral venous thrombosis," Chowdhury said. "He has blood clots in that part of his brain. He is now stable. His parameters are good. He will be here for a few more days. They have said that if it doesn't get worse, he will make full recovery. He has to be observed closely on the first day. He might be shifted to a ward soon, but these things take a few weeks."

BCB director Jalal Yunus, chief executive Nizamuddin Chowdhury, and several players like Mahmudullah, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mashrafe Mortaza visited Nafees in the Dhaka hospital. Nafees is also the nephew of Akram Khan, the former Bangladesh captain and current BCB director.