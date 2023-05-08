Omkar Salvi appointed Mumbai head coach for upcoming domestic season

Salvi is currently part of the KKR support staff and takes over from Amol Muzumdar

Ajinkya Rahane led Mumbai in the last Ranji Trophy season with Amol Muzumdar as coach • PTI

Omkar Salvi, currently an assistant bowling coach with the IPL side Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was on Monday appointed as the head coach of the domestic Mumbai senior men's side for the upcoming season.

Former Mumbai batter Vinit Indulkar was appointed as the batting coach of the Mumbai senior men's team while former wicketkeeper-batter Onkar Gurav was named the fielding coach.

The appointments were made by the Cricket Improvement Committee (CIC), headed by former India batter Lalchand Rajput with Sahil Kukreja and Preeti Dimri as the other members.

Salvi replaced Amol Muzumdar at the helm of the 41-time Ranji Trophy winners. Salvi has previously worked as the bowling coach of the Mumbai team before joining KKR. He is the brother of former India bowler Aavishkar Salvi.

Among other appointments, Rajesh Pawar was named the Under-23 men's head coach while current India captain Rohit Sharma's coach Dinesh Lad was named the head coach of the Under-19 team.

Sandesh Kawle was given charge of the Under-16 boys side while Nilesh Masurkar was appointed as the head coach of the Under-14 boys team.