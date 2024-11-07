Multan and Rawalpindi pitches get 'satisfactory' rating for all three Pakistan-England Tests

The surfaces Pakistan prepared for the recently concluded three-Test series against England have been given a seal of approval by the ICC, who labelled the pitches for all three Tests "satisfactory".

The series, which Pakistan won 2-1, drew widespread attention for the pitches that were prepared. In the first Test , the surface appeared exceedingly flat, with Pakistan posting 556 before England racked up 827 for 7 declared, the highest total ever made in Pakistan, and the fourth highest in the history of Test cricket. It was only a third-innings collapse from Pakistan that forced a result that had appeared exceedingly unlikely when, halfway through the fourth day of the Test, the second innings was yet to conclude.

Following that innings defeat, Pakistan radically changed their pitch-preparation philosophy. A new selection committee that included Aleem Dar and Aqib Javed decided to reuse the same surface for the second Multan Test , using giant fans to dry the pitch out. Preparation for the third Test in Rawalpindi - a venue that has historically taken little spin - also involved large fans as well as wedding-style heaters with windbreaks to help break the surface up.

Both strips gave spinners plenty of help, with sharp and early turn as well as uneven bounce, and all 40 of England's wickets in the last two Tests fell to spin. Pakistan won the second Test on the morning of the fourth day, while the Pindi Test didn't even make it to lunch on day three.

There was little public complaint from England, and Pakistan maintained they were within their rights to prepare surfaces that offered them home advantage following their chastening defeat on a flat track in the first Test. The ICC appears to have accepted that view, giving each of the strips the lowest rating that does not amount to a censure.

The ICC rates pitches, and outfields, for all international games on a scale of very good to unfit: very good, satisfactory, unsatisfactory and unfit. One demerit point is awarded to venues for an unsatisfactory rating, and three for an unfit rating. If any ground receives five or more demerit points in a five-year rolling period, it is suspended from hosting any international cricket for 12 months.