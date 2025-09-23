Pakistan opt to bowl; Theekshana back for Sri Lanka
Both sides come into this game having lost their opening matches in the Super Fours
Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours match in Abu Dhabi. Both sides come into this game having lost their opening matches in the Super Fours.
Pakistan named an unchanged XI. Sri Lanka have brought in Chamika Karunaratne - playing just his third T20I this year - and Maheesh Theekshana, for Dunith Wellalage and Kamil Mishara.
Salman Ali Agha said his decision was based on changing things up. He also said there was a definite need to improve how Pakistan finish off their innings.
Charith Asalanka said he too would have liked to chase, but was happy to bat first as it looks to be a good pitch. He also said he was happy how Sri Lanka has been playing, but just wants to improve their performances at the death with both the bat and ball.
The average chasing total in Abu Dhabi is 183. There should be some swing early on, though not much assistance for spin.
Pakistan XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Salman Agha (capt.), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Haris (wk), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
Sri Lanka XI: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (capt), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara