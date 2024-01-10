Shreyas Iyer named in Mumbai squad for Andhra match
Iyer's inclusion comes as a boost for Mumbai, who will be without Sarfaraz Khan, Shivam Dube or Prithvi Shaw
Shreyas Iyer will be part of the Mumbai squad for their second round match of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 against Andhra beginning January 12. It will mark his return to the Mumbai XI for the first time in the Ranji Trophy since the 2018-19 season.
The home game at the Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy in BKC is an opportunity for Iyer to hit form prior to the home Tests against England beginning January 25 in Hyderabad. Iyer had a tough South Africa tour, where he managed scores of 31, 6, 0 and 4 not out. Earlier in the week, hewasn't named in India's T20I squad for the three-match series against Afghanistan.
The two Tests in South Africa were Iyer's first set of red-ball games in close to nine months since returning from a back injury he picked up during the Border-Gavaskar series at home against Australia last February-March.
After missing the subsequent WTC Final and the Caribbean tour, Iyer made a comeback from surgery during the Asia Cup and played a key role in India's run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final. He struck the third-most runs for India after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the World Cup: 530 in 11 innings at 66.25 comprising two hundreds and three half-centuries. In December, he was named vice-captain for the last two T20Is at home against Australia.
Iyer's inclusion comes as a boost for Mumbai, who will be without Sarfaraz Khan and Shivam Dube. Sarfaraz is part of the India A squad for the two-day tour game against England Lions in Ahmedabad on January 12-13, while Dube has made a comeback to India's T20I squad for the Afghanistan series.
Opener Prithvi Shaw, who hasn't played any competitive cricket since August 2023, continues to miss out as he rehabs for a knee injury, while Ajinkya Rahane, who sat out of the Ranji opener in Patna due to neck spasms, is believed to have recovered sufficiently. He is expected to lead Mumbai like he did during the previous season. Spin-bowling allrounder Shams Mulani had led the side in Rahane's absence.
Mumbai squad: Ajinkya Rahane (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Jay Bista, Bhupen Lalwani, Amogh Bhatkal, Suved Parkar, Prasad Pawar (wk), Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Atharva Ankolekar, Mohit Avasthi, Dhaval Kulkarni, Royston Dias, Sylvester Dsouza.