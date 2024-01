Shreyas Iyer named in Mumbai squad for Andhra match

After missing the subsequent WTC Final and the Caribbean tour, Iyer made a comeback from surgery during the Asia Cup and played a key role in India's run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final. He struck the third-most runs for India after Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the World Cup: 530 in 11 innings at 66.25 comprising two hundreds and three half-centuries. In December, he was named vice-captain for the last two T20Is at home against Australia.