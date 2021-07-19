India batter Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of appearing for Lancashire in the upcoming Royal London Cup. Iyer had signed as an overseas player for the 50-over tournament but required surgery on a shoulder injury suffered during India's home ODI series against England in March.

It has since been decided, following discussions between Lancashire and the BCCI, that Iyer will remain in India to continue rehab ahead of his planned return to cricket.

"We are obviously very disappointed, as we were thoroughly looking forward to welcoming Shreyas to Emirates Old Trafford," Lancashire's director of cricket, Paul Allott, said. "Ultimately Shreyas' long-term fitness is of paramount importance and Lancashire Cricket fully respects the decision.

We hope to see you back out on the cricket field soon, @ShreyasIyer15!



"We wish Shreyas all the best with the remainder of his recovery, and from the conversations, which I have had with the player, believe that this is an arrangement he would be keen to revisit again in the future."

Iyer, 26, has played 51 times in limited-overs internationals for his country. He missed the truncated 2021 IPL after suffering a partial dislocation of his left shoulder in the field during the first ODI against England in Pune.