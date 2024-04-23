'That door is now closed' - Sunil Narine rules out West Indies comeback for T20 World Cup

Allrounder resists temptation to make himself available for home campaign, amid stellar run of form

Sunil Narine has ruled himself out of a recall to West Indies' squad for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and USA, insisting that "that door is now closed" despite his stellar form for Kolkata Knight Riders at the IPL.

Narine, 35, is currently leading the tournament's MVP standings after a remarkable run of form, including a magnificent 109 not out from 56 balls against Rajasthan Royals last week, his maiden T20 century.

He is also KKR's joint-leading wicket-taker, taking nine at 22.11 with his offspin, at an economy rate of 7.10. That form led West Indies' T20I captain, Rovman Powell, to admit he had been "whispering in [Narine's] ears" over the previous 12 months, ahead of what will be West Indies' first home World Cup campaign since 2007.

Narine, however, retired from international cricket in November 2023, having not played for West Indies since 2019, and in a statement issued by KKR, he insisted he was not about to change his mind.

"I'm truly flattered and humbled that my performances recently have moved many people to publicly express their wish for me to come out of retirement and play in the upcoming T20 World Cup," Narine wrote.

"I have made peace with that decision and whilst I never wish to disappoint, that door is now closed and I will be supporting the guys who take the field in June for West Indies.