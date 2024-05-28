Head-starts, all-round shows and bowling masterclasses
Performances that packed a punch... which one gets your vote?
A thrilling show of express pace from a newcomer and bowling masterclasses from pros, two veteran allrounders at their best, and of course, batters - both old and new - dominating. IPL 2024 featured some memorable performances. Vote for your favourite(s) from the list below.
If the list does not appear below, kindly reload the page.
S Sudarshanan is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo. @Sudarshanan7