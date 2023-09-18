Brook vs Malan vs Roy - How three into two couldn't go

September 3

Malan scores 2 off 11 in the third T20I at Edgbaston; Brook makes 8 off 8. The Sunday Times publish an interview with Roy, who admits he is unlikely to play international cricket beyond the World Cup: "It's going to be tough with the 50-over stuff and I'm not in the T20 set-up… do they want to look at the future, which is probably the right thing? Will Jacks is ripe for that job. I'm at ease with it."