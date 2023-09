Brook vs Malan vs Roy - How three into two couldn't go

report that Stokes will " make a sensational U-turn " and that he has indicated to England's management that he will be available for the World Cup.

England's selectors meet in Nottingham, where Buttler is staying ahead of a Hundred fixture. They come up with a 15-man squad for their four-match series against New Zealand, which doubles as their provisional World Cup squad. Jason Roy is pencilled in as Jonny Bairstow's opening partner, with Dawid Malan as the spare batter.

England announce their squad, with Stokes' return squeezing Harry Brook out . "That's the incredibly tough decision we've had to make," Luke Wright, one of the selectors, says of Brook's omission. "I'm sure he's disappointed but unfortunately in a 15-man squad, someone's going to have to miss out."

Brook hits 44 off 24 balls for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred, 24 hours after Malan was dropped by Trent Rockets. "Obviously it's disappointing but I can't do anything about it now," Brook says. "You've just got to move on. I'm trying not to think about it anymore."

Brook hits 105 not out off 42 balls for Superchargers against Welsh Fire, in a team total of 158 for 7. It is the highest individual score of the men's Hundred season, and the fastest century in the tournament's brief history. "I had my gameplan, stuck to it, and thankfully I middled a few," he says.

Buttler leaves the door open for Brook's return . "There's still a long time before everyone is meant to get on the plane, so we'll wait and see what happens," he says. "We all know Harry's a fantastic player and we saw what he can do the other night. It's not like it's a surprise: we know what a brilliant player he is."

England cruise to victory in the first T20I against New Zealand at Chester-le-Street: Malan makes 54 off 42 balls, and Brook ends 43 not out off 27. Asked if he feels under pressure from Brook, Malan says: "I don't know where that comparison's come from… I bat top three and he bats No. 4, 5, 6 ."

September 3

Malan scores 2 off 11 in the third T20I at Edgbaston; Brook makes 8 off 8. The Sunday Times publish an interview with Roy, who admits he is unlikely to play international cricket beyond the World Cup: "It's going to be tough with the 50-over stuff and I'm not in the T20 set-up… do they want to look at the future, which is probably the right thing? Will Jacks is ripe for that job. I'm at ease with it."