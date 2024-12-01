Matches (10)
NZ vs ENG (1)
SA vs SL (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (4)
GSL 2024 (1)

Amazon vs Hampshire, 6th Match at Providence, GSL 2024, Dec 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score

6th Match (N), Providence, December 01, 2024, Global Super League
Guyana Amazon Warriors FlagGuyana Amazon Warriors
Hampshire FlagHampshire
Tomorrow
11:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 00:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
SD Hope
10 M • 367 Runs • 40.78 Avg • 136.94 SR
SO Hetmyer
10 M • 281 Runs • 35.13 Avg • 165.29 SR
JJ Weatherley
10 M • 218 Runs • 31.14 Avg • 123.16 SR
BAC Howell
9 M • 145 Runs • 24.17 Avg • 161.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MM Ali
9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.58 Econ • 14.14 SR
D Pretorius
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.35 Econ • 15.5 SR
CP Wood
9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.9 Econ • 20.66 SR
BTJ Wheal
7 M • 9 Wkts • 10.17 Econ • 16 SR
Squad
GAW
HANTS
Player
Role
Imran Tahir (c)
Bowler
Moeen Ali 
Batting Allrounder
Kevlon Anderson 
Top order Batter
Roston Chase 
Allrounder
Mark Deyal 
Middle order Batter
Hassan Khan 
Bowler
Shimron Hetmyer 
Middle order Batter
Shai Hope 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gudakesh Motie 
Bowler
Keemo Paul 
Allrounder
Dwaine Pretorius 
Bowling Allrounder
Romario Shepherd 
Bowling Allrounder
Shamar Springer 
Allrounder
Tanzim Hasan Sakib 
Bowler
Match details
Providence Stadium, Guyana
Series
Season2024/25
Match days01 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Global Super League

TeamMWLPT
VIC1102
GAW2112
HANTS1102
RAR1010
LQ1010
Full Table