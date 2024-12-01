Matches (10)
NZ vs ENG (1)
SA vs SL (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
SA vs ENG [W] (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
Abu Dhabi T10 (4)
GSL 2024 (1)
Amazon vs Hampshire, 6th Match at Providence, GSL 2024, Dec 01 2024 - Live Cricket Score
6th Match (N), Providence, December 01, 2024, Global Super League
What will be the toss result?
GAW Win & Bat
HANTS Win & Bat
GAW Win & Bowl
HANTS Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Amazon
L
W
L
W
L
Hampshire
W
L
L
W
T
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 00:49
batters to watch(Recent stats)
GAW10 M • 367 Runs • 40.78 Avg • 136.94 SR
GAW10 M • 281 Runs • 35.13 Avg • 165.29 SR
HANTS10 M • 218 Runs • 31.14 Avg • 123.16 SR
HANTS9 M • 145 Runs • 24.17 Avg • 161.11 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
GAW9 M • 14 Wkts • 5.58 Econ • 14.14 SR
10 M • 14 Wkts • 8.35 Econ • 15.5 SR
HANTS9 M • 9 Wkts • 7.9 Econ • 20.66 SR
HANTS7 M • 9 Wkts • 10.17 Econ • 16 SR
Squad
GAW
HANTS
Player
Role
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
Match details
|Providence Stadium, Guyana
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match days
|01 December 2024 - night (20-over match)
Global Super League News
Meet the Global Super League, a new T20 tournament of tournaments
The Guyana-based league is aiming to become a Champions League T20 replacement of sorts
CWI sanctioned Global Super League set to launch in Guyana on November 26
The tournament will feature teams from five different countries with a prize money of US$1 million
Global Super League to feature Amazon Warriors, Qalandars, Hampshire, Rangpur and Victoria
The annual event will feature different teams from around the world each year