Match delayed by rain
19th Match, Group A, New York, June 09, 2024, ICC Men's T20 World Cup
Pakistan chose to field.

Updated 6 mins ago • Published Today

Live Report - It's India vs Pakistan day at the T20 World Cup

By Alagappan Muthu

And its clear again.

If the weather is controlled by a remote, then whoever's got it is channel flipping. The covers are off and the game restarts at 11.20am local, which is 8.50pm IST, 8.20pm PST and 3.20pm GMT
Its raining again

But the buzz can't be stopped.
Toss: Pakistan bowl

Ravi Shastri's cracking everyone up with his hype-manning. Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam get huge billings and they're pretty embarrassed about it. Even David Boon the match ref gets a big bada$$ intro. Here are the XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Siraj
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Usman Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim (replacing Azam Khan), Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Amir
Straightforward decision for the captain winning the toss. Now Babar can just sit back, relax and unleash his four-man pace battery in conditions that have offered plenty of movement, both sideways and up and down.
Even as he is discussing all that and more in the post-toss interview, Rohit is busy staring at the pitch and he needs to be prompted to come over and have his interview. That is a small snapshot of how much this match could be decided by where it's being played. India have been situated in NY since they arrived and have already played two matches here - a useful benefit of an interesting schedule - but even then Rohit struggled to make sense of what he's been seeing the ball do here.
We have a start time!

It's 11 am local, which is 8.30pm IST and 8pm PST and 3 pm GMT. Toss is half an hour prior, meaning its only minutes away.
There is usually precious little need for added context to an India-Pakistan game given the history behind it and the rarity of it. But right here right now it's shaping up as a low-key knockout sitch. And we have our hosts, the US of A, to thank for that. Babar Azam and his men will have to regroup quickly after that shock Super Over defeat earlier in the tournament. Their campaign might not be able to take another loss.
Outside of that very real jeopardy there is also significant interest in the way the pitch will behave. Even as recently as a handful of months, there was nothing but park land at the venue where the Nassau County International Cricket stadium popped up. The ICC wanted the gliz and the glamour of taking cricket not just to America but straight to its most famous export. New York and all of its allure. And that ambition has not come without its problems. The drop-in pitches haven't really had time to settle creating conditions that had initially seemed untenable but in the last game, between Netherlands and South Africa yesterday, the ball didn't seem to do as much.
Sighs and sounds

Baseball <3 Cricket

Citi Field, home of the New York Mets, is throwing a watch party and the fans are loving it. There's good news as well. Rain's stopped.
The American former professional baseball catcher who played 16 seasons in Major League Baseball, from 1992 to 2007, would probably hope that you have fun.
Welcome!

To the reason for all life to exist. To why the universe came to be and the atom was split. To why we choose to sit in front of a screen on Sunday instead of going out with our friends - who if they were really friends wouldn't invite us out in the first place - because it is India vs Pakistan day and on India vs Pakistan day nothing else exists. Climate change? Yeah, we can take care of it on Monday. World Peace, we'll call you back. Nothing can stop this. Nothing can dull this. Not-- oh crap its raining.
All Match News

Follow all the action from the biggest cricket game of the year at the T20 World Cup 2024

Rohit and Kirsten: Keep calm and play cricket

Both teams have seen enough of each other in recent times to treat the contest as a serious game of cricket, and not much more

India versus Pakistan, but different

Melbourne and Ahmedabad were buzzing on the eve of India-Pakistan, New York not so much

The curious case of Pakistan's World Cup 15

They took more time to think about their squad than any other side, but still produced one with a number of points of weakness

Pakistan's predicament adds spice to India match-up in New York

You hardly need it when India play Pakistan at the World Cup, but Pakistan's poor start in the USA means there's plenty of cricketing context to this game

