Live Report - It's India vs Pakistan day at the T20 World Cup

To the reason for all life to exist. To why the universe came to be and the atom was split. To why we choose to sit in front of a screen on Sunday instead of going out with our friends - who if they were really friends wouldn't invite us out in the first place - because it is India vs Pakistan day and on India vs Pakistan day nothing else exists. Climate change? Yeah, we can take care of it on Monday. World Peace, we'll call you back. Nothing can stop this. Nothing can dull this. Not-- oh crap its raining.