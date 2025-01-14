Matches (17)
Wellington vs Otago, 14th Match at Wellington, Super Smash, Jan 14 2025 - Live Cricket Score

14th Match (D/N), Wellington, January 14, 2025, Super Smash
Wellington FlagWellington
Otago FlagOtago
Tomorrow
3:25 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 13:44
batters to watch(Recent stats)
NF Kelly
10 M • 260 Runs • 28.89 Avg • 123.8 SR
TB Robinson
5 M • 255 Runs • 51 Avg • 158.38 SR
D Foxcroft
10 M • 263 Runs • 65.75 Avg • 116.37 SR
MW Chu
9 M • 182 Runs • 30.33 Avg • 156.89 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
LV van Beek
10 M • 16 Wkts • 8.41 Econ • 13.56 SR
PF Younghusband
10 M • 8 Wkts • 7.56 Econ • 25.5 SR
ATE Hazeldine
10 M • 13 Wkts • 7.97 Econ • 15.69 SR
JA Duffy
5 M • 9 Wkts • 5.19 Econ • 11.55 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
Basin Reserve, Wellington
Series
Season2024/25
Match days14 January 2025 - daynight (20-over match)
Super Smash

TeamMWLPTNRR
OTAGO531141.316
CD53212-0.221
AUCK4118-0.700
ND3116-1.127
CANT41340.074
WELL3124-0.241
