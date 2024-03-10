Bairstow vs Gill: How many hundreds have you scored?

Who said what to whom during the sledging contest in Dharamsala

The weather might have been extremely cold for the fifth Test between India and England in Dharamsala but that did little to douse the heat in the middle.

"What did you say to Jimmy about retiring?" Jonny Bairstow asked Shubman Gill , when he came out to bat during England's second innings on the third day in Dharamsala.

On the previous day, Gill and James Anderson had exchanged words just before Gill brought up his hundred.

"I told him [Anderson] he should retire," Gill responded to Bairstow from the slip cordon.

"And then he got you out next ball," came Bairstow's reply.

"So what?" asked Gill, who had become Anderson's 699th Test wicket, bowled between bat and pad for 110 after which Anderson gave him a long look. "He can get me out after a 100 …"

Bairstow: "100 percent."

Gill: "How many hundreds have you scored in this series?"

Bairstow: "How many have you scored full stop?"