Bairstow vs Gill: How many hundreds have you scored?

"What did you say to Jimmy about retiring?" Jonny Bairstow asked Shubman Gill, when he came out to bat during England's second innings on the third day in Dharamsala.
On the previous day, Gill and James Anderson had exchanged words just before Gill brought up his hundred.
"I told him [Anderson] he should retire," Gill responded to Bairstow from the slip cordon.
"And then he got you out next ball," came Bairstow's reply.
"So what?" asked Gill, who had become Anderson's 699th Test wicket, bowled between bat and pad for 110 after which Anderson gave him a long look. "He can get me out after a 100 …"
Bairstow: "100 percent."
Gill: "How many hundreds have you scored in this series?"
Bairstow: "How many have you scored full stop?"
That testy exchange took place during Bairstow's carefree 39 off 31 balls. He was the fourth wicket to fall as England collapsed for 195 to lose the fifth Test of the series inside three days by an innings and 64 runs.