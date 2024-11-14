BBL and WBBL introduce new player trade window

The BBL and WBBL have introduced a new trade window which will allow clubs to sign players and swap draft picks for a brief period after the conclusion of both competitions.

There has also been a change to the contracting embargo period - where no players can be signed - which will now begin after the home-and-away part of each tournament rather than after the final. The new 10-day trade period, dubbed the player movement window, will be the only time where clubs can make changes to their list once the embargo begins.

For the WBBL, the new trade period will be from December 2 to December 11 and in the BBL it will run from January 28 to February 6. During the two windows, clubs cannot extend contracts of existing players which can only be done before the embargo begins or after it is lifted which is expected to be mid-March.

During the new trade window, clubs can:

Trade a player with another club, although this does not need to be reciprocal

Sign a player from another club who is in the final year of their current contract.

Trade overseas draft positions as part or independent of player trades.

Previously, there could be no player signings outside the embargo window although non-binding agreements could be reached. One example of where the new model could have had an impact recently is Melbourne Stars' interest in Matt Kuhnemann only for Brisbane Heat to be able to persuade him to stay before the contracting embargo period lifted.

Clubs will also have to work within squad sizes: for the WBBL, there can be eight players on a list before the trade window and a maximum 10 afterwards and in the BBL the corresponding numbers are 10 and 12.

Overseas players signed on multi-year deals count towards those squad sizes. Across both tournaments, that includes Marizanne Kapp, Amelia Kerr, Chamari Athapaththu, Lizelle Lee, Nadine de Klerk, Sophie Devine, Sam Billings, Colin Munro, Tim Seifert, Chris Jordan, Tom Curran and Finn Allen.

The ability to trade players has been available in the BBL since 2013 although has been used in a limited capacity. Ahead of this season, Wes Agar was traded from Adelaide Strikers to Sydney Thunder as part of a draft pick exchange between the clubs. In 2023, Adam Zampa and Sam Harper were traded between Melbourne Stars and Renegades.