Benny Howell heads to Trent Bridge on two-year T20 deal

Nottinghamshire have signed the veteran allrounder Benny Howell from Hampshire on a two-year, T20-only contract and charged him with filling the role that Steven Mullaney played for them during their years of dominance in the Blast.

Mullaney, who has since moved into a coaching role at Trent Bridge, was a two-time Blast winner with Notts in 2017 and 2020, and head coach Peter Moores believes that Howell has similar attributes and can spearhead their bid to reach the quarter-finals for the first time in three seasons.

"We saw some really good examples of the progress that we're making as a side last year, and bringing Benny in will only serve to continue that," Moores said. "If you look back into recent history, we feel he can take on the role that Steven Mullaney played for many years in our T20 side, not just as a quality allrounder, but also as that link between players with different levels of experience.

"He feels like the perfect fit for where we are as a side right now, where we're trying to bring together our more experienced players, and those that are still emerging. We're really excited to welcome him to Trent Bridge, and we can't wait to see the impact he has both on and off the field."

Howell forged his reputation as one of the canniest white-ball bowlers in county cricket during his 11-season stint with Gloucestershire before returning to Hampshire, his first club, in 2023. They reached Blast Finals Day twice during his three seasons with them and were losing finalists last season but, at 37, he is on the move again.

"It's a real honour to sign for Notts Outlaws. The club have a rich history, a great fanbase, and play at a fantastic ground in Trent Bridge. I'm looking forward to calling it home," Howell said. "With the way the club is run, with the coaching staff and group of talented players that are there, I was immediately excited when this opportunity first came up.