Delhi Capitals opt to bat; Gaikwad fit to lead Chennai Super Kings

All the buzz about MS Dhoni captaining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dissipated as Ruturaj Gaikwad walked out for the toss at Chepauk on Saturday. He lost the toss and Delhi Capitals' (DC) Axar Patel chose what a lot of people do on evening games in hot and humid conditions: bat first. They had one change. Faf du Plessis wasn't fit so he was replaced by Sameer Rizvi. DC's bat-first XI only had three overseas players.

Gaikwad, who took a blow to the elbow in the last game creating doubt around his participation, noted that the pitch was dry, which suggests there could be help for the spinners, like the home team has been looking for. CSK had two changes with Devon Conway coming in - Chepauk liked that, there was an immediate roar - for Jamie Overton and Mukesh Choudhary replaced Rahul Tripathi. Those changes mean CSK have R Ashwin at No. 8 - assuming Shivam Dube comes in as the Impact sub - and only the bowlers to follow him.