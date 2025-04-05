Delhi Capitals opt to bat; Gaikwad fit to lead Chennai Super Kings

Toss Delhi Capitals chose to bat vs Chennai Super Kings
All the buzz about MS Dhoni captaining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dissipated as Ruturaj Gaikwad walked out for the toss at Chepauk on Saturday. He lost the toss and Delhi Capitals' (DC) Axar Patel chose what a lot of people do on evening games in hot and humid conditions: bat first. They had one change. Faf du Plessis wasn't fit so he was replaced by Sameer Rizvi. DC's bat-first XI only had three overseas players.
Gaikwad, who took a blow to the elbow in the last game creating doubt around his participation, noted that the pitch was dry, which suggests there could be help for the spinners, like the home team has been looking for. CSK had two changes with Devon Conway coming in - Chepauk liked that, there was an immediate roar - for Jamie Overton and Mukesh Choudhary replaced Rahul Tripathi. Those changes mean CSK have R Ashwin at No. 8 - assuming Shivam Dube comes in as the Impact sub - and only the bowlers to follow him.
CSK have won only one game in IPL 2025 and are placed eighth on the points table. DC, on the other hand, are yet to lose this season.
Chennai Super Kings: 1 Devon Conway, 2 Rachin Ravindra, 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt), 4 Vijay Shankar, 5 Ravindra Jadeja, 6 MS Dhoni (wk), 7 R Ashwin, 8 Noor Ahmad, 9 Mukesh Choudhary, 10 Khaleel Ahmed, 11 Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Player list: Shivam Dube, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Jamie Overton, Shaik Rasheed, Nathan Ellis
Delhi Capitals: 1 KL Rahul, 2 Jake Fraser-McGurk, 3 Abhishek Porel (wk), 4 Axar Patel (capt), 5 Tristan Stubbs, 6 Sameer Rizvi, 7 Ashutosh Sharma, 8 Vipraj Nigam, 9 Kuldeep Yadav, 10 Mitchell Starc, 11 Mohit Sharma
Impact Player list: Mukesh Kumar, Karun Nair, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Tripurana Vijay