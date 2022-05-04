Australia remain No.1 Test side, New Zealand and India top ODI and T20I rankings
England (88 points) have dropped to their lowest rating in Test cricket since 1995
Australia have consolidated their top position in the ICC men's Test team rankings, while India and New Zealand remain the No.1 teams in the T20I and ODI rankings, respectively.
The ICC's annual update reflects all completed series since May 2019. The series played before May 2021 are now weighted at 50 per cent and subsequent ones at 100 per cent.
Australia extended their lead to nine points over second-placed India in the Test rankings, following a 4-0 thrashing of England in the home Ashes series at the turn of the year, and a 1-0 win in Pakistan. They now have 128 points.
India have gained a point to move to 119, and, with England's 4-1 series win over India in 2018 now dropped from the rankings, they are at 88 points, their lowest since 1995. England's home series against India, which began in 2021, will be included in the rankings post the completion of the fifth and final Test scheduled for July.
India remained second following their home series wins against New Zealand, West Indies, and Sri Lanka, with tight competition for third between New Zealand (111) and South Africa (110). Pakistan (93) are fifth ahead of England.
This has widened the gap between England and third-placed Australia (107) from seven to 17 points after the latter dropped five points. Though Australia produced two wins in three matches against West Indies, they dropped two matches on their tour of Pakistan. It also meant Pakistan (105) jumped one spot to fifth, replacing South Africa and reducing their gap from India (102) to three points.
In T20Is, India have extended their lead over second-placed England from one to five points. Pakistan occupy the third spot. South Africa and Australia have jumped one spot each to fourth and fifth, respectively. New Zealand lost two places to drop to No.6 while West Indies remained in seventh.
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have both gained one position to be placed eighth and ninth, respectively. Afghanistan, who lost two places, occupy the tenth spot.
Overall, the number of ranked teams has come down to 72 from 91, with each team being required to play a minimum of six rated matches since May 2019. Fiji, Costa Rica, Japan, South Korea, St Helena, China, Indonesia, and Myanmar have not played since May 2019 and have lost their rating.