India, Sri Lanka, South Africa to play women's ODI tri-series in April-May

Sri Lanka, India and South Africa are set to play a women's ODI tri-series in April and May in Sri Lanka, SLC announced on Thursday. This tri-series was not originally part of the women's Future Tours Programme (FTP).

All seven matches of the series will be day games, played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo from April 27 to May 11. Each team will play the others twice - making it four matches per team - before the top two teams play the final. The series will start with hosts Sri Lanka taking on India.

The Sri Lanka team is currently on a white-ball tour of New Zealand while most of India's players are participating in the WPL at home. Some South African players are also at the WPL. Until this tri-series was announced, South Africa's next international assignment was due to be a tour of the West Indies in June.

This tri-series will give the three teams extra prep time in the lead up to the ODI World Cup in October this year in India.

Sri Lanka women's tri-series schedule