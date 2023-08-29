Matches (4)
Feature

Stump Mic - Are there any favourites in the 2023 Asia Cup?

From Pakistan and Sri Lanka splitting hosting duties to breaking down all six participating teams, we discuss everything about the tournament

ESPNcricinfo staff
29-Aug-2023 • 53 mins ago
Sri Lanka won the previous edition of the Asia Cup, which was played in the T20 format&nbsp;&nbsp;&bull;&nbsp;&nbsp;AFP/Getty Images

In the latest episode of Stump Mic, Danyal Rasool joins Kaustubh Kumar and Vishal Dikshit to discuss everything about the 2023 Asia Cup - from Pakistan and Sri Lanka splitting hosting duties to breaking down all six participating teams.
