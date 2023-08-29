Stump Mic - Are there any favourites in the 2023 Asia Cup?
From Pakistan and Sri Lanka splitting hosting duties to breaking down all six participating teams, we discuss everything about the tournament
In the latest episode of Stump Mic, Danyal Rasool joins Kaustubh Kumar and Vishal Dikshit to discuss everything about the 2023 Asia Cup - from Pakistan and Sri Lanka splitting hosting duties to breaking down all six participating teams.
Show notes:
- Asia Cup 2023 - Where, when, who, what, and everything else
- Polo-shaped Pakistan look to shake off ODI rust against Afghanistan
- Twelve games, 11 miracles: how Nepal battled their way to the World Cup Qualifier
- An Asia Cup XI featuring the best from the subcontinent
- Are Pakistan undercooked? Will India perfect their balancing act?