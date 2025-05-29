Change of format, change of fortune for beleaguered Lancashire?

Birmingham Bears Previewed by Brian Halford

Captain: Alex Davies

Overseas players: Tom Latham (New Zealand, full competition), Hasan Ali (Pakistan, availability tbc)

Finals Day appearances: Four (2003, 2014, 2015, 2017)

Titles: One (2014)

2024 finish: Quarter-finals

2024 leading run scorer: Sam Hain (569)

2024 leading wicket taker: Danny Briggs (29)

Key winter moves: It was all change off the field during the close season but the Bears' T20 side on the field is likely to be little changed beyond the arrival of New Zealand batter Tom Latham. Aussie all-rounder Beau Webster was initially signed for the Blast but has been called up by his national team.

The big question: After four successive quarter-final defeats, the big question among the Bears' fans is can they overcome the nerves of big knockout games? Clearing the memory of last year's quarter-final implosion against Gloucestershire at Edgbaston, when they failed to chase 138, will surely be a driving force.

Wildcard watch: Ethan Bamber. Short-format cricket thrives on exuberance and Bamber has it by the bucketload. An attacking player with ball or bat, he makes things happen and has infectious energy in the field. Bamber moved from Middlesex to Warwickshire to kick-start his career and the early signs are he has done exactly that.

Final thought: There is much talk of the quarter-final hoodoo but a lot of hard work remains ahead before that even becomes an issue, The Bears have scintillated at times in the group stage in recent years only to then falter. To reach a fifth successful quarter-final would be a notable effort in itself…then they can try to get their heads round the hoodoo!

Pat Brown was in form with the ball last season • MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Derbyshire Preview by Nigel Gardner

Captain: Samit Patel

Overseas players: Caleb Jewell (Australia, all group stage), Allah Mohammad Ghazanfar (Afghanistan, all group stage), Blair Tickner (New Zealand, all group stage)

Finals Day appearances: One

Titles: None

2024 finish: Sixth (North Group)

2024 leading runscorer: Wayne Madsen (336)

2024 leading wicket taker: Pat Brown (22)

Key winter moves: Jewell provides both quality at the top of the order and a winning mentality after he helped Hobart Hurricanes lift the Big Bash trophy for the first time last winter. Martin Andersson was top scorer for Middlesex in last year's Blast and the all-rounder is set to play a key role for the Falcons this summer.

The big question: Can the Falcons get over the line in 2025? They fell at the final hurdle in the past two seasons when victory would have secured a place in the knock-out stages. The current squad looks impressive and will expect to be among the front runners in what is traditionally a competitive North Group.

Wildcard watch: For a 19-year-old, Ghazanfar has already made a big impression in white-ball cricket. The right arm off-spinner can turn the ball both ways and was named in the ICC Men's ODI team of the year in 2024. For a player who is said to have "the world at his feet," he could be one of the stars of the tournament.

Final thought: If experience counts, the Falcons could go deep into the competition with five of the squad tasting T20 success at home and abroad while Wayne Madsen and Zak Chappell were part of the Rangpur Riders team coached by Derbyshire's head of cricket Mickey Arthur that won the Global Super League in December. Patel, Brown and Ross Whiteley are past Blast winners while Jewell and Ghazanfar could help the Falcons soar

Jimmy Neesham is a high-profile signing for Durham • Abu Dhabi T10

Durham Previewed by Graham Hardcastle

Captain: Alex Lees

Overseas players: David Bedingham (South Africa, full competition alongside South Africa commitments), Zak Foulkes (New Zealand, all group stage), Jimmy Neesham (New Zealand, full competition), Codi Yusuf (South Africa, all group stage).

Finals Day appearances: Two (2008, 2016)

Titles: None

2024 finish: Quarter-finals

2024 leading runscorer: Graham Clark (322)

2024 leading wicket taker: Ben Raine (21)

Key winter moves: Batter David Bedingham's availability will be limited due to South African Test commitments, including the World Test Championship final against Australia. But Durham have recruited Kiwis Zak Foulkes and Jimmy Neesham and all-rounder Codi Yusuf from South Africa. Two can play at any one time, so rest and rotation will come into play. Sam Conners, Emilio Gay and Will Rhodes were domestic signings ahead of the summer.

The big question: Will Durham follow Gloucestershire's lead and secure a first Blast title? Gloucestershire won this competition for the first time in 2024, taking the number of counties never to have triumphed in T20 cricket down to four. Coach Ryan Campbell has assembled an exciting looking squad. Graham Clark, Nathan Sowter, captain Alex Lees and Jimmy Neesham all jump out on paper as key men.

Wildcard watch: Callum Parkinson. The left-arm spinner impressed with 18 wickets in last season's run to the Blast quarter-finals, his first as a Durham player following his move from Leicestershire. An up-and-at-you spinner whose change of pace can be difficult to combat. Spent the first four years of The Hundred with the Northern Superchargers but was not retained for this summer.

Final thought: Ryan Campbell has banged the drum for leg-spinner Nathan Sowter in recent seasons, believing he has the capability to play for England in white-ball cricket. Sowter has taken 43 wickets combined in the past two Blast campaigns and brings a real x-factor to Durham's bowling attack. With a T20 World Cup coming up in India and Sri Lanka during the early stages of next year, this is a particularly key campaign for 32-year-old.

Steven Croft will switch from player last season to coach this season after Dale Benkenstein's departure • Getty Images

Lancashire Previewed by Graham Hardcastle

Captain: Keaton Jennings

Overseas players: Chris Green (Australia, all group stage), Ashton Turner (Australia, all group stage)

Finals Day appearances: Nine (2004, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2022)

Titles: One (2015)

2024 finish: Quarter-finals

2024 leading runscorer: Keaton Jennings (278)

2024 leading wicket taker: Chris Green (14)

Key winter moves: Former Blast-winning captain Steven Croft called time on his 250-game T20 career last September and has now stepped up as interim head coach following Dale Benkenstein's sudden departure. Lancashire's overseas recruitment has replaced that experience in the form of Australian all-rounders Chris Green and Ashton Turner. Green impressed last season and has signed a new two-year Blast deal. Dynamic Scotland batter Michael Jones has joined from Durham.

The big question: Will a change in format help Lancashire build momentum after a difficult start in the Rothesay County Championship? Midway through this month, the Red Rose dropped to the foot of Division Two, and Keaton Jennings had already stepped down as club captain before Benkenstein paid the price too. However, freeing themselves up in the Blast may well aid their Championship recovery during the second half of the summer. Jennings remains in charge in the Blast.

Wildcard watch: Sir James Anderson. The England fast-bowling legend will be 43 years old by the time The Hundred starts in August, but he has made himself available for the Blast because he's keen to have another crack at T20 cricket, which he hasn't played since 2014. If he has success for the Lightning, surely teams will be clamouring for his signature.

Final thought: No county has won more T20 matches than Lancashire since the start of the Blast in 2003. The Lightning have won 150 of the 260 matches they have played, and they are particularly strong at home. But they will be hoping to change the key statistic, titles won - 1. There would be no better way than to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of their only triumph, victory in the 2015 final against Northamptonshire at Edgbaston, than adding to that number.

Logan van Beek has been integral to Leicestershire's flying start to the season • Getty Images

Leicestershire Previewed by Jon Culley

Captain: Louis Kimber

Overseas players: Logan van Beek (Netherlands, full competition), Shan Masood (Pakistan, full competition)

Finals Day appearances: Five (2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2011)

Titles: Three (2004, 2006, 2011)

2024 finish: Fifth (North Group)

2024 leading runscorer: Rishi Patel (413)

2024 leading wicket taker: Scott Currie (20)

Key winter moves: With club captain Peter Handscomb choosing to skip the Blast this season, the Foxes have turned to Pakistan international Shan Masood to plug the gap in their batting left by the Australian's absence. This will be the 35-year-old's fifth consecutive Blast season with his fourth county. Something similar to his 2022 campaign for Derbyshire, which yielded 555 runs at 42.69, would suit Leicestershire nicely.

The big question: Will the left-field choice of Louis Kimber as captain prove to be an inspired move? Best known for smiting 243 off 127 balls against Sussex in red-ball cricket last season, Kimber's numbers in Blast cricket have been relatively modest so far. Yet he has the potential to be destructive in this format, and will have Masood's leadership experience to tap into as he finds his way as skipper.

Wildcard watch: Sol Budinger is still looking for consistency in his T20 game but a 25-ball fifty against Yorkshire last season offered a glimpse of his potential. Never shy about taking on the new ball, he maintains a strike rate of around 80.00 even in red-ball cricket. A good eye and an instinctively explosive approach looks perfect for The Hundred's all-action format.

Final thought: The Foxes are flying at the moment following a sensational start to the Rothesay County Championship that has them 31 points clear at the top of Division Two. The question is can they take that form into the T20 arena? They narrowly missed out on the quarter-finals last season and if they can snatch a few early wins will then welcome back Rehan Ahmed and Josh Hull from England Men and England Lions duties.

David Willey is back for another season as captain • Getty Images

Northamptonshire Previewed by Jeremy Blackmore

Captain: David Willey

Overseas players: Matt Breetzke (South Africa, all group stage), Lloyd Pope (Australia, all group stage)

Finals Day appearances: Four (2009, 2013, 2015, 2016)

Titles: Two (2013, 2016)

2024 finish: Quarter-finals

2024 leading runscorer: Matt Breetzke (460)

2024 leading wicket taker: David Willey (16)

Key winter moves: The Steelbacks moved quickly to re-sign two stars of last year's run to the quarter-finals, with leading run scorer South African international Matthew Breetzke and veteran England all-rounder Ravi Bopara both returning to Wantage Road. Leg-spinner Lloyd Pope, recently named in the Big Bash Team of the Tournament, joins after fellow Australian Ashton Agar was ruled out through injury.

The big question: Northamptonshire's batting frailties were much in evidence during the Rothesay County Championship. Will the change in format and addition of experienced hands in Willey, Breetzke and Bopara inspire the crop of talented young guns to fire? They will be buoyed by the excellent form of Saif Zaib whose all-round contributions played an important role last summer.

Wildcard watch: Young quick Raphy Weatherall, a former England Under-19 star, showed maturity behind his years in his debut senior season last summer and was entrusted with key overs in the Blast. Returning from injury this season he has clearly put on an extra yard of pace and has caused real problems for opposition batters in the Championship.

Final thought: Darren Lehmann and Willey make a formidable head coach and captain pairing with a wealth of international and franchise trophies to their names and will look to mastermind a second consecutive Steelbacks run to the knockout stages. Bopara proved talismanic in 2024 with bat and ball and while Northamptonshire will miss Agar's runs, they swiftly secured the dangerous mystery spin of Pope in a like-for-like swap. Ben Sanderson's accuracy and Weatherall and George Scrimshaw's pace add potency with the ball.

Joe Clarke leads Nottinghamshire into their Blast campaign • Getty Images

Nottinghamshire Previewed by Jon Culley

Captain: Joe Clarke

Overseas players: Daniel Sams (Australia, full competition), Moises Henriques (Australia, full competition)

Finals Day appearances: Six (2006, 2010, 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020)

Titles: Two (2017, 2020)

2024 finish: Ninth (North Group)

2024 leading runscorer: Joe Clarke (306)

2024 leading wicket taker: Olly Stone (15)

Key winter moves: There will be no Alex Hales at Trent Bridge for the first time in 17 seasons after the county's 36-year-old all-time record runscorer opted not to return. But an Outlaws side in transition will benefit from having two experienced Australian all-rounders as overseas players in 32-year-old former Essex and Trent Rockets star Daniel Sams and 38-year-old Sydney Sixers captain Moises Henriques.

The big question: The Outlaws' decline in this format was put in sharp focus by last season's bottom-of-the-table finish. Can their failings be corrected in 2025? Joe Clarke will have Henriques's leadership skills to tap into in his second season as skipper but as well as the loss of Hales, last season's leading wicket-taker Olly Stone will miss the tournament through injury.

Wildcard watch: Freddie McCann. The 20-year-old top-order batter, with three first-class centuries to his name already, made his Blast debut against Yorkshire in the final 2024 group match and had an immediate impact, hitting 44 from 32 balls in a rare Outlaws victory. If he gets the chance to build on that as Notts seek a winning blend he could well catch someone's eye.

Final thought: Is there a touch of back to the future about the signing of Henriques? Notts fans will hope the dynamic all-rounder carries a little of what his close friend and Big Bash-winning ex-Sydney Sixers teammate Dan Christian brought to Trent Bridge when he led the Outlaws to Blast glory in 2017 and 2020.

Tom Taylor has been prolific for Worcestershire this season • Getty Images

Worcestershire Previewed by ECB Reporters Network

Captain: Brett D'Oliveira

Overseas players: Ben Dwarshuis (Australia, full competition), Jacob Duffy (New Zealand, first eight matches)

Finals Day appearances: Two (2018, 2019)

Titles: One (2018)

2024 finish: Eighth (North Group)

2024 leading run-scorer: Ethan Brookes (321)

2024 leading wicket-taker: Tom Taylor (17)

Key winter moves: The Rapids have strengthened their bowling with overseas duo Jacob Duffy, who is available for eight games, and Ben Dwarshuis while Ben Allison has signed permanently from Essex. Dwarshuis is a tried and tested T20 all-rounder, Duffy should hit the ground running after four impressive Rothesay County Championship games while Allison will be available this season to add further depth to a handy attack. Two-time Blast winner Josh Cobb left after a one-year white-ball contract.

The big question: Can they win the close ones? T20 cricket is about fine margins and the Rapids learned that the hard way last season. Their campaign was put on the skids by four successive losses by 11 runs or less - after impressive early wins against Lancashire and Notts - and they lost a further three games in the last over when defending. Bringing in veteran Dwarshuis to pick up the tough overs and supply some late hitting seems a clever piece of business with that in mind.

Wildcard watch: Ethan Brookes. The 24-year-old showed his all-round quality in the Blast last season to be the Rapids' leading runscorer while also chipping in with 11 wickets. His power hitting was on full display in the Rothesay County Championship at Essex earlier this season when he smacked a quickfire 88 to almost haul his side over the line against the odds.

Final thought: There's clearly room for the Rapids to improve on last season if they can win the close ones and better a home record that saw them win just twice at Visit Worcestershire New Road. Their attack looks strong with Tom Taylor and Matt Waite sharing 54 wickets to start the red-ball season and Allison taking 21. Add in the international class of Dwarshuis and Duffy and there's reason to be optimistic so long as the batters can put up better numbers than last term when only Brookes past 300 runs.

New Zealand's Will O'Rourke is a notable signing • Getty Images

Yorkshire Previewed by Graham Hardcastle

Captain: Dawid Malan

Overseas players: Will O'Rourke (New Zealand, first eight group games with possible extension), Will Sutherland (Australia, all group stage)

Finals Day appearances: Three (2012, 2016, 2022)

Titles: None

2024 finish: Seventh place in the North Group

2024 leading runscorer: Dawid Malan (420)

2024 leading wicket taker: Jordan Thompson (20)

Key winter moves: While Yorkshire have recruited two exciting overseas signings in all-rounder Will Sutherland and x-factor New Zealand fast bowler Will O'Rourke, the biggest moves have come in the leadership department. Club legend Anthony McGrath returned as coach to replace Ottis Gibson, while the responsibility of replacing Shan Masood as captain was handed to Jonny Bairstow in red-ball cricket and Dawid Malan in the Blast.

The big question: Can Yorkshire finally break their duck in T20 cricket? The White Rose, no longer the Vikings in this format, are one of only four counties never to have won the Blast, alongside Derbyshire, Durham and Glamorgan. With the quality of players they've had at their disposal down the years, that they are part of that statistic is a significant surprise.

Wildcard watch: James Wharton. More recognised as a top-order batter, but he has the power to bat a bit further down as well and could, for example, finish an innings. He scored a brilliant 111 not out in a 2023 home win over Worcestershire. Yorkshire's management rate the 24-year-old incredibly highly, and believe he is not miles away from England honours.