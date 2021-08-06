Live Report - England vs India, 1st Test, Trent Bridge, 3rd day

The Trent Bridge Test between England and India is back in the balance. Which way will it swing? Follow ESPNcricinfo's live updates to find out (Please refresh the page for the latest). Also, follow ball-by-ball commentary here and our Hindi coverage here.

KL Rahul c Buttler b Ander 84

Finally the excellent Rahul knock comes to an end. The key, Anderson might say, is to induce a thin edge so that the keeper finishes off the job. This one just held its line as Rahul pushed at it outside off. This is a high-quality innings in a Test where only one other batter has crossed 50. India 205 for 6 in 68.5 overs, Rahul gone for 84 off 214, Jadeja unbeaten on 38 off 58.

Anderson unlucky again

Anything that goes wide of England's wicketkeeper, and England bowlers must be getting justifiably nervous. Your captain picks three-and-a-half bowlers because the allrounder is not available and your batting is wonky, they still put on 183, and then you create two chances against the top scorer but both are put down. James Anderson is doing well to not blow a gasket.

In the first over after lunch, KL Rahul makes the rare unforced error, playing a nothing half-flick-half-cut to a short-of-a-length ball, gets the edge, and Joe Root spills it at first slip. I wonder if Jos Buttler could have gone for the rebound. It doesn't look too far from him. India 193 for 5 in 67 overs, lead by 10, Rahul dropped on 52 and 78.

Here's Sampath Bandarupalli with a timely stat: "22 catches dropped off James Anderson's bowling since the start of 2018 (including 16 in England). Only Nathan Lyon (27) had had more catches dropped in his bowling in Tests in this period."

India's session

India are eight runs in the clear and still have their wickets standing. That is an excellent position to be, and they have reached there thanks to the KL Rahul vigil. It is quite remarkable how many different roles he has played for India. And just when they had moved on from Rahul the opener, a window opened up for that role and he has moved in once again.

India added 66 in that rain-interrupted session. Rahul and Jadeja have added 46 for the sixth wicket now. The big number to look out for here is that out of 66 overs, the fourth bowler, Curran, has bowled only 11. And Broad has been expensive. So a bulk of the threat has come only from two bowlers. Will they be feeling overworked? There is an opportunity for India to cause a severe dent in this Test if they can bat the next session out. A lead of 80 could be a match-winning one.

India in the lead

KL Rahul continues to play his excellent knock on comeback, and he has support from Ravindra Jadeja, and India now are in the lead. The partnership is in the 40s. India's XI showing more bowling and batting depth here than England. India 186 for 5 in 64.1 overs, Rahul 75 off 198, Jadeja 24 off 46.

Jadeja. Anderson. Trent Bridge

That's the post.

Four, six, gone

12.15am

What hectic action upon resumption. Rishabh Pant plays like Rishabh Pant does. Field is spread because there is hardly a score on board. An edge goes wide of gully, a bouncer top-edged for six, and all of a sudden England are just 38 ahead. And then one stops at Pant and he ends up chipping it straight to short extra cover. Not quite how England have planned it, but it is a wicket that allows them to breathe. India 145 for 5 in 50 overs, Pant gone for 25 off 20. KL Rahul still there on 58 off 159.

Fascinating Anderson interview

11.50am

For those who can't see the lovely James Anderson interview with Michael Atherton because of geo restrictions, here is a summary of it. The most fascinating part of it, of course, is the two balls that Anderson bowled to Pujara and Kohli to get them out. Let's just look at it from the point of view of Pujara and Kohli and imagine what they are seeing.

First thing: wobble seam.

Second thing: shiny side outside.

That is a definite sign the bowler is trying to bring it in. It is the change-up most classic outswing bowlers use these days because otherwise it becomes easy to line them up and leave them alone outside off. The moment you see the wobble release, or a split-finger release, your antenna is up for the lbw ball. If it is anywhere close to off, you are going to play at it.

Add to it that Anderson says he held the shiny side outside to get some drift in because in his first spell he had allowed India to leave just a few too many. If you do that, if the ball does anything in the air, it will drift in. And both those balls swung in. For Pujara it pitched on off, so there is no doubt he had to play at it. An entrenched Kohli might have left what he faced alone, but this was the first ball he was facing and surely he had not seen so closely what had happened with the Pujara delivery because he just walked out immediately.

So both of them played at the ball, both of them covered for the inswing, and the ball landed on the seam and left them. "I wish I could say I am this good," Anderson tells Atherton on Sky TV "but it [what happens after the ball pitches] is a fluke.

"My thinking there is: I'm using the wobble-seam grip so I want the seam to wobble slightly so it might nip either way. And putting the shiny side on the left, trying to angle it in, so if there is any swing it will drift and it might seam either away once it hits the pitch. So it is just trying to make them play basically. If I tried to bowl that ball with an outswing shape there's every change he would have left it. So it's just to make them play, trying to drag them into the shot and also brings the stumps into play."

Absolute bloody genius. It is a nightmare for the batter. All that happening, and the ball landing on a length. And then doing what it does? What do you do, Jack?

It has stopped raining, and we are due to resume play at 12.05pm.

It's raining again

11.10am

Only 11 balls bowled before the rain arrived, but one of them was Rishabh Pant charging down the wicket and driving James Anderson wide of mid-off for four. So frustrating this contest hasn't been allowed to take off.

From Sampath Bandarupalli

James Anderson's 14th over: First ball - 2:28 PM local time (Day 2, Session 2) Second ball - 4:15 PM local time (Day 2, Session 3) Third and Fourth balls - 4:59 to 5:01 PM local time (Day 2, Session 3) Fifth and Sixth balls - 11:00 to 11:01 AM local time (Day 3, Session 1)

First time an over was spread across three different sessions. (Where BBB is available)

Anderson-Atherton masterclass

We are starting on time

10.45am

It rained in the morning, but the weather looks good for now. Play will begin on time, 11am. Another lovely session in store. James Anderson, you'd think, has the bit between his teeth, but India know they are just 58 behind and have six wickets in hand. The forecast for the rest of the day is a mixed bag. Don't think we will get a whole day's play in, but looking at the conditions, how much time do we really need for a result?

Sidharth Monga is an assistant editor at ESPNcricinfo

