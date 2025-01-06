Matches (5)
Rajshahi vs Barishal, 10th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score

10th Match (N), Sylhet, January 06, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Durbar Rajshahi FlagDurbar Rajshahi
Fortune Barishal FlagFortune Barishal
Tomorrow
12:30 PM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 06:16
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Anamul Haque
3 M • 146 Runs • 73 Avg • 137.73 SR
Yasir Ali
3 M • 132 Runs • 66 Avg • 160.97 SR
Tamim Iqbal
10 M • 329 Runs • 36.56 Avg • 140 SR
KR Mayers
8 M • 262 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 151.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
Taskin Ahmed
3 M • 12 Wkts • 6 Econ • 6 SR
Hasan Murad
3 M • 3 Wkts • 10.8 Econ • 20 SR
KR Mayers
8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 14.72 SR
JK Fuller
3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
RAJ
BSHAL
Player
Role
Anamul Haque (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Akbar Ali 
Batter
Arafat Minhas 
Bowler
Bilal Khan 
Bowler
Ryan Burl 
Allrounder
Nathan Edward 
Bowling Allrounder
Hasan Murad 
Bowler
Jishan Alam 
Batting Allrounder
SM Meherob 
Allrounder
Mehrab Hossain 
-
Mizanur Rahman 
Batter
Mohammad Haris 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mohor Sheikh 
-
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury 
Bowling Allrounder
Saad Nasim 
Allrounder
Sabbir Hossain 
Allrounder
Salman Mirza 
Bowler
Lahiru Samarakoon 
Allrounder
Shafiul Islam 
Bowler
Sunzamul Islam 
Bowler
Taskin Ahmed 
Bowler
Yasir Ali 
Middle order Batter
Match details
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
Match days6 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RAR33062.018
KT22041.425
Kings21121.700
BRSAL2112-0.797
RAJ3122-1.771
DKA3030-1.369
SYS1010-1.700
Full Table