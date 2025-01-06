Matches (5)
Rajshahi vs Barishal, 10th Match at Sylhet, BPL, Jan 06 2025 - Live Cricket Score
10th Match (N), Sylhet, January 06, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rajshahi
L
W
L
Barishal
W
W
W
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 06:16
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RAJ3 M • 146 Runs • 73 Avg • 137.73 SR
RAJ3 M • 132 Runs • 66 Avg • 160.97 SR
BSHAL10 M • 329 Runs • 36.56 Avg • 140 SR
BSHAL8 M • 262 Runs • 32.75 Avg • 151.44 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RAJ3 M • 12 Wkts • 6 Econ • 6 SR
RAJ3 M • 3 Wkts • 10.8 Econ • 20 SR
BSHAL8 M • 11 Wkts • 5.96 Econ • 14.72 SR
BSHAL3 M • 6 Wkts • 7.83 Econ • 12 SR
Head to headLast 1 Match
Squad
RAJ
BSHAL
Match details
|Sylhet International Cricket Stadium
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.30 start, First Session 18.30-20.00, Interval 20.00-20.20, Second Session 20.20-21.50
|Match days
|6 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
Taskin Ahmed grabs 7 for 19 for Durbar Rajshahi, a new BPL record
He became only the third bowler in men's T20 cricket to take seven in an innings
BCB chief reassures players after non-payment by BPL franchises
The BPL franchises were supposed to pay the first installment of the players' contracts before the start of the season
BPL: Batter given timed out before Mehidy calls him back
Tom O'Connell walked out later after the allocated three minutes were up and was given out as a result