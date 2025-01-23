Matches (14)
ILT20 (2)
SA20 (2)
BBL (2)
Women's U19 T20 WC (2)
Super Smash (2)
Women's Super Smash (1)
England in India (1)
BPL (2)
Rajshahi vs Rangpur, 31st Match at Chattogram, BPL, Jan 23 2025 - Live Cricket Score
31st Match, Chattogram, January 23, 2025, Bangladesh Premier League
What will be the toss result?
RAJ Win & Bat
RAR Win & Bat
RAJ Win & Bowl
RAR Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Rajshahi
W
L
W
L
L
Rangpur
W
W
W
W
W
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:12
batters to watch(Recent stats)
RAJ9 M • 345 Runs • 49.29 Avg • 138 SR
RAJ9 M • 271 Runs • 33.88 Avg • 155.74 SR
RAR10 M • 278 Runs • 34.75 Avg • 128.7 SR
RAR8 M • 274 Runs • 91.33 Avg • 197.12 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
RAJ9 M • 20 Wkts • 6.6 Econ • 10.5 SR
RAJ7 M • 5 Wkts • 7.5 Econ • 26.4 SR
RAR10 M • 14 Wkts • 7.25 Econ • 13.71 SR
RAR6 M • 12 Wkts • 6.74 Econ • 11.41 SR
Squad
RAJ
RAR
Player
Role
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|-
|Bowling Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
Match details
|Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|13.00 start, First Session 13.00-14.25, Interval 14.25-14.45, Second Session 14.45-16.10
|Match days
|23 January 2025 - day (20-over match)
Bangladesh Premier League News
Durbar Rajshahi promise to pay local players after training boycott
The payments will be completed within a day, a Rajshahi official assured BCB chief Faruque Ahmed
Durbar Rajshahi's local players skip training to protest non-payment of fees
BCB president Faruque Ahmed held discussions with the team owner and several players on Monday, but the deadlock remains
Rangpur ride to seven in seven; Litton, Usman and Saifuddin put on a show
Chittagong have moved up to second spot after a good run of results in Sylhet, but there is a muddle in the middle of the points table
Litton Das: 'I was dropped because I wasn't performing'
Bangladesh batter was dropped from the Champions Trophy squad on Sunday morning, and scored a BPL hundred later that day