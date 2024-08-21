Matches (9)
PAK vs BAN (1)
IRE vs SL [W] (1)
Maharaja T20 (4)
East Asia-Pacific QLF A (1)
ENG v SL (1)
WCPL 2024 (1)

Netherlands vs U.S.A., 24th Match at Rotterdam, WCL 2, Aug 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score

24th Match, Rotterdam, August 21, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Netherlands FlagNetherlands
United States of America FlagUnited States of America
Tomorrow
9:00 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Match centre Ground time: 21:40
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Shayan Jahangir
8 M • 329 Runs • 54.83 Avg • 103.13 SR
Aaron Jones
9 M • 236 Runs • 26.22 Avg • 64.65 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
NP Kenjige
10 M • 11 Wkts • 4.86 Econ • 47.45 SR
Jasdeep Singh
9 M • 10 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 48.9 SR
Head to headLAST 2 MATCHES
SQUAD
Match details
Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam
Series
Season2024
Match numberODI no. 4760
Match days21 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
Umpires
Netherlands
Nitin Bathi
Ireland
Roly Black
Reserve Umpire
Netherlands
Rizwan Akram
Match Referee
West Indies
Denavon Hayles
Language
English
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2

TEAMMWLPTNRR
NED752100.246
SCOT74291.503
CAN8448-0.139
NAM8448-0.366
USA32140.300
OMA4123-1.066
NEP4132-0.118
UAE3030-1.072
Full Table