Netherlands vs U.S.A., 24th Match at Rotterdam, WCL 2, Aug 21 2024 - Live Cricket Score
24th Match, Rotterdam, August 21, 2024, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Netherlands
L
W
W
W
W
U.S.A.
L
L
W
L
W
batters to watch (Recent stats)
USA8 M • 329 Runs • 54.83 Avg • 103.13 SR
USA9 M • 236 Runs • 26.22 Avg • 64.65 SR
bowlers to watch (Recent stats)
10 M • 11 Wkts • 4.86 Econ • 47.45 SR
USA9 M • 10 Wkts • 6.16 Econ • 48.9 SR
USA
NED
ROLE
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Batter
|-
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|-
Match details
|Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam
|Series
|Season
|2024
|Match number
|ODI no. 4760
|Match days
|21 August 2024 - day (50-over match)
|Umpires
|Reserve Umpire
|Match Referee
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 News
Scotland's Charlie Cassell breaks ODI record with seven-for on debut
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada had held the record for best figures on ODI debut since 2015
Poor weather forces second Afghanistan vs Ireland ODI in Sharjah to be called off
Meanwhile, the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 fixture between UAE and Scotland in Dubai has been postponed