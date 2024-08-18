Lyon on India: 'Ten years of unfinished business'

"There are quite a few players who have never beaten India in a Test series. It's quite astounding," Hazlewood said

Nathan Lyon hopes to make use of the knowledge gained from England's Tom Hartley during his spell with Lancashire when he comes up against India later this year as Australia look overcome a decade of "unfinished business" against them.

A series victory over India is a major missing piece for this generation of the Australia side, with current captain Pat Cummins among those yet to hold the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, although they did claim the World Test Championship (WTC) title in the one-off contest at The Oval last year.

"It's been ten years of unfinished business, it's been a long time, and I know we're extremely hungry to turn things around especially here at home," Lyon said. "Don't get me wrong, India is an absolute superstar side and extremely challenging but I'm extremely hungry to turn things around and make sure we get that trophy back.

"Feel like we are a different team to a couple of years ago, we are on a journey of becoming a great Australian cricket team. We're definitely not there but we are along that journey and have been playing some decent cricket."

Lyon lauded India's ability to continue to find world-class players, and singled out opener Yashasvi Jaiswal among the newer names. But the offspinner has made use of his time in county cricket this winter to pick up some intel.

"I haven't come across him [Jaiswal] yet, but that will be a massive challenge for all us bowlers," he said. "The way he played against England, I watched that quite closely and thought that was quite amazing. I had some really good chats with Tom Hartley about different ways he went about it to different guys which I found quite interesting."

"I love talking about cricket, so if I can talk to someone who has played Test cricket I might be able to pick up something I'm not aware of. There's so much knowledge floating around this game that we can always tap into."

Lyon knows that could also work in reverse for next year's Ashes, but asked if he thought the conversations about India would prove valuable, he added: "If the plans we've spoken about come to true, then I think it will be."

Along with Lyon, Josh Hazlewood is another survivor from the 2014-15 series and conceded Australia's recent results against India was a significant hole in their record.

"There are quite a few players who have never beaten India in a Test series. It's quite astounding to say that," he said. "That's one we need to tick off, definitely, in particular at home - we should pretty much win every series here at home.

"That last series we obviously bowled them out for 36 in Adelaide and we thought here we go, [we are] back at home [and] confident on these grounds. People say we played India B in that last Test, but they can sometimes be stronger than the best team. They've got unbelievable depth in all formats and we are starting to see that now."

The five Tests against India will also be key in shaping the race for the WTC final at Lord's in June 2025 with Australia aiming to defend their title and it's something that has extra significance for Hazlewood who missed last year's final.

"It's always in the background, we have the table up [to see] where we are sitting and what we need to tick off," he said. "For me, it's a big one because I didn't get to play the last one in England so that's a burning one for me."