Alyssa Healy lauds 'great asset' Alana King ahead of India tour

Australia captain Alyssa Healy has backed Alana King to play a significant role in the upcoming tour of India after the legspinner's sparkling return to the national team.

Having been left out of the T20I series and opening one-dayer against the West Indies, King took career-best figures in the latter form, claiming 3 for 16 from five overs on Thursday.

The 27-year-old put Australia in a strong position, with the tourists reduced to 107 for 8, but the fixture at Melbourne's Junction Oval was abandoned because of bad weather.

The outcome left Australia clinging to a 1-0 lead in the three-match series ahead of Saturday's decider at the same venue.

King was called in as a replacement for injured quick Darcie Brown, and will look to build on her performance ahead of the India tour.

"It's hard [for batters] because she challenges both edges of the bat," Healy said. "You're kind of playing for that big, ripping legspinner because she puts so much work on the ball, but the natural variation of one skidding on actually makes her more effective.

"She gets a lot of batters lbw, especially in Big Bash cricket, so she's a proper handful for us. Pink ball, white ball, red ball - it doesn't really matter.

"She's going to be a great asset to our side, so hopefully she can maintain that and keep sticking her hand up for selection."

King spent a month in Perth working hard on controlling her length after returning home from the Hundred in August and is reaping the benefits.

"Her speed through the air at the moment and her control with her spin and her length has been impressive right throughout the week," Healy said. "It was actually really easy throwing her the ball as the first spinning option knowing that she was going to get the job done.

"I'm pumped to see her back out here for Australia, and the passion and the energy that she brings is great for our group. It was nice to see her get rewarded."

Healy lauded Australia's patience with the ball on Thursday on what looked like a good batting wicket.

Plans to restrict Hayley Matthews paid off when the West Indies captain and star batter was bowled by Kim Garth for 20 off 20 balls.

Matthews will again be crucial to the tourists' hopes of causing an upset to deny Australia another series win.