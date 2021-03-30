India Women's T20I opener Shafali Verma has consolidated her position at the top of the batting rankings table in the format. Verma's 30-ball 60 in the third T20I against South Africa last week helped her gain another 26 points to further strengthen her grip on the top spot. That has put Verma on a tally of 776 rating points, 35 ahead of the second-placed Beth Mooney. Verma's opening partner Smriti Mandhana has also gained one place to sixth position following her unbeaten 48 off 28 balls in the same match which India went on to win by nine wickets for a consolation win in the series.

Among India's bowlers, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad's match-winning performance of 3 for 9 has lifted her 12 places to a career-best No. 13.

South Africa, who won the series 2-1 following their 4-1 ODI series win, had their own share of gains from the tour. Their captain Sune Luus rose one place to be No. 37 among batters, pacer Tumi Sekhukhune gained seven spots to be No. 42 in the bowlers' charts.

Australia and New Zealand players also saw some gains following the first T20I between the sides in Hamilton on Sunday. Australia's Ashleigh Gardner's unbeaten 73 helped her gain five places to reach a career-best No. 11 in the allrounders' list, while her team-mate Georgia Wareham jumped two places to be placed at No. 10 among bowlers. Despite New Zealand's six-wicket loss, Amy Satterthwaite, who hit a 31-ball 40, climbed a spot to be No. 27 among batters.