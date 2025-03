Titans bank heavily on new Gill-Buttler opening act

Titans look set to open their batting with an exciting new partnership between Jos Buttler , bought for INR 15.75 crore, and captain Shubman Gill . Buttler had a tough time in India earlier this year, though he was England's top-scorer in the T20I series , and also in the Champions Trophy, where his team's group-stage exit forced him to step down as their limited-overs captain. After making 863 runs in IPL 2022, Buttler didn't pass 400 in 2023 and 2024, but his hundred at Eden Gardens last year to chase down 224 against KKR ranks among the league's most legendary innings.