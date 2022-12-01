Malhotra, Paranjape and Naik make up the BCCI's new Cricket Advisory Committee

Trio will interview the candidates in line for a place in the new selection panel for men's cricket

It is learnt that Chetan Sharma has once again put his name forward for an India selector post • BCCI

The old one remains in place but only as a temporary measure. All of its members were effectively sacked by the BCCI in the aftermath of India's T20 World Cup exit. However, it is learnt that the chief Chetan Sharma has once again put his name up for consideration.

The CAC was last in action to appoint Rahul Dravid as the India head coach a year ago. Madan Lal (chief), Naik and RP Singh had been appointed in that CAC in January 2020 for an initial one year term. Their work began with the appointment of a selection committee as well. But Lal turned 70 last year and had to leave his position because as per the BCCI constitution those over 70 cannot be part of any committee. RP Singh then left the committee because he joined the Mumbai Indians set-up as a talent scout.

Malhotra, who will turn 66 in January, was the president of the Indian Cricketers' Association until October 2022 and was succeeded by Anshuman Gaekwad. Malhotra, a former middle-order batter, played seven Tests and 20 ODIs from 1982 to 1986 and had coached the Bengal team in domestic cricket from 2013 to 2015.

Paranjape, 50, played four ODIs for India in 1998 and was himself in the selection panel which he now has to pick, until early 2017.

Naik, 44, was a wicketkeeper-batter who played two Tests, 46 ODIs, and 31 T20Is from 2002 to 2013.

The first CAC was appointed in 2015 and had three high-profile names in Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman. They were to be consulted on all major decisions in Indian cricket, such as appointing the head coach and team director. In 2019, they were all served notices for alleged conflict of interest for for serving as IPL franchises' support staff members as well as being on the CAC.