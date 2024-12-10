Nottinghamshire sign Fergus O'Neill for start of Championship

Nottinghamshire have signed Australian seamer Fergus O'Neill for the first four rounds of next year's County Championship.

O'Neill, who has an impressive first-class record of 94 wickets at 19.91, is only eligible for a short-term visa but he will cover for the absence of Dane Paterson for the start of the season, with the South African's availability uncertain after his Test recall earlier in the year.

"It's really exciting to get Fergus on board as a player who has enjoyed real success over the last couple of seasons for Victoria and I hope this is just the start of the Notts' relationship with him," Notts head coach, Peter Moores, said.

"Whilst we can only secure his services on a short-term basis due to visa restrictions, it looks like he's improving all the time and I think his style of bowling will work well in the early season conditions in England.

"His strengths are his consistency and lateral movement, which are ideal skills to complement the rest of our bowling unit. He is more than capable with the bat, too, and will bolster our lower middle-order, from which runs are crucial - especially early in the season.

"He will, in effect, replace Dane Paterson, who won't be with us for the start of the season as his re-entry into the Test arena and our desire to strengthen our batting means we have opted for a slightly different style of player.

"It is worth highlighting what a fantastic servant Dane has been to the club, though. His record is outstanding; he has built a great legacy with Notts in just a few years and remains an immensely popular character in the dressing room."

"The opportunity to play in England is really exciting, and one I'm looking forward to," O'Neill said. "That it'll be for Nottinghamshire with Trent Bridge as home is extra special - it's somewhere that, as an Australian, has a real aura, and I can't wait to step out there.

"Hopefully I've got attributes with the ball which suit the conditions, and, coming off the back of an Australian summer, I'll be heading into the Championship with games under my belt which always helps."