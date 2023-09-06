Glenn: No backing down as England seek return to winning ways

England won't back down from their attacking style as they seek a return to winning ways in the third and final match of their T20I series with Sri Lanka, which is locked at 1-1 heading into Wednesday's clash in Derby.

Sarah Glenn , England's Derby-born legspinner, said her side's surprise eight-wicket defeat in the second match at Chelmsford on Saturday, in which the hosts were bowled out for 104, came down to execution rather than ethos.

"Definitely it's runs on the board but also we want to be a team where we can defend any score as well and be a really tight-knit group on the field, so we've just considered all aspects of the game to try and improve as we're always trying to do anyway," Glenn said.

"We lost quite a lot of wickets and we do have that style of play where we want to play aggressive and fun cricket and we know that comes with sometimes losing those wickets. So I think it's just keying those partnerships together and not going into our shell, still playing that fun style of cricket.

"With the ball, just keeping it quite simple and trying to get those early wickets in the powerplay and then as a fielding team just keep buzzing around helping our bowlers, which are basically our aims every game. I think because we were just slightly off in most departments, that's what happens in cricket, if you fail in all departments it makes it quite hard to recover from. Hopefully we can tie that back well together for the next game."

England have made a number of changes to their squad, which finished a hard-fought Ashes campaign level on points with Australia. Some of those changes were forced and some by design - with leading spinner Sophie Ecclestone originally rested from Sri Lanka's entire tour but now recovering from a dislocated shoulder and seamer Lauren Bell ruled out through illness, while Nat Sciver-Brunt and Sophia Dunkley are also being rested.

They have also come up against a formidable opponent in Chamari Athapaththu , Sri Lanka's in-form captain who masterminded their comeback from a rain-affected 12-run loss at Hove with 1 for 11 and 55 off 31 balls amid some excellent captaincy.

"She's quite tough actually to bowl against," Glenn said. "You do know that if you're slightly off, she's sending it into the park. She's in top form and she's been a class player for a very long time so I think as a team we will have discussions about how to manage that but we also know the capability of their other players too, so just keep having discussions about how we conquer that.

"The biggest thing is communication and there's some new faces into the group so I think the importance is just keep communicating with how things are going. We're coming off the back of a long summer as well of cricket, so just to keep checking in with each other and make sure we keep sticking together and playing the style of cricket we want to play."

Ecclestone had surgery after injuring her non-bowling right shoulder while warming-up for Manchester Originals' match against Southern Brave last month. In her absence, Glenn and offspinner Charlie Dean have led England's spin attack.

Dean took 1 for 6 from her solitary over in the opening match and none for 19 from two overs in the second. While wicketless from the three overs she bowled in the second match - she didn't bowl at Hove as rain curtailed Sri Lanka's innings - Glenn conceded just 11 runs at an economy rate of 3.66.

"Obviously we're a bit gutted, I miss her on and off the field - she's an absolute character," Glenn said of Ecclestone. "But I think it's a good chance for me and Deano to keep working together and keep pushing the standards and pushing ourselves."

Growing up watching and playing cricket in Derby, Glenn admitted she never expected to be representing her country at the same ground where she used to hunt autographs.