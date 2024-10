Khawaja, Labuschagne named for Shield opener, Smith rested

Smith, Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood are being set for the second Shield round against Victoria at the MCG, which will also be Scott Boland 's first match of the season for Victoria as he is being rested from the opening round while he builds up his bowling loads following off-season foot and knee problems. There is a chance, though, that Australia's big three quicks might not play at all for New South Wales and will instead use the ODI series against Pakistan to build up for the India Test series.